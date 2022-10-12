SIERRA VISTA —Cochise College will offer free assistance in October for students and their families applying for financial aid to help pay for college next year. The college's financial aid staff will provide information and professional help to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
High school seniors or students returning to college next year are encouraged to attend. Those who plan to complete the FAFSA at the event should bring their Social Security number, driver’s license and income information for last year. Students who are considered “dependents” will need to provide their parents’ financial information. Get a complete list of what is needed to complete the FAFSA at studentaid.gov.
FAFSA Night events:
Tuesday, Oct. 18 and Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Douglas High School library
Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-7 p.m., Benson High School library
Students can learn whether they qualify for grants, scholarships, loans and work-study funds by completing the FAFSA form. Parents are welcome to attend with their students or come in their place. Information about accessing scholarships will be available.
To learn more, call the Cochise College Financial Aid Office at 520-515-5417. Information about financial aid and scholarships is available on the college website at www.cochise.edu.
