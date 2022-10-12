SIERRA VISTA —Cochise College will offer free assistance in October for students and their families applying for financial aid to help pay for college next year. The college's financial aid staff will provide information and professional help to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

High school seniors or students returning to college next year are encouraged to attend. Those who plan to complete the FAFSA at the event should bring their Social Security number, driver’s license and income information for last year. Students who are considered “dependents” will need to provide their parents’ financial information. Get a complete list of what is needed to complete the FAFSA at studentaid.gov.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?