Help is available for any veteran who is a survivor of military sexual trauma.
“Any veteran who has experienced MST is encouraged to contact the VA hospital in Tucson,” local chapter service officer Phyllis Romero said.
To set up an appointment for free therapy at the Tucson VA, call 520-792-1450, ext. 1-5334.
To contact the crisis line, call at 1-800-273-8255 at any time.
The offices of the DAV, Fry Chapter 14 may be found in the Cochise College Downtown Center (the old hospital building), 2600 E. Wilcox Dr., Suite H104. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Five female chapter service officers are available, as well as several male officers.
“If a veteran would like to speak with a female chapter service officer, they can leave a message stating that, and one of us will return the call,” Romero said.
To make an appointment, call 520-458-0307.
The DAV also has a chaplain available for any veteran or family member for any reason. For MST survivors who prefer to speak with a female, call the Rev. Donna Smith, the spiritual director for Graceful Passages for Vets, located at the Warrior Healing Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis. To speak with her call 360-707-8475.
“I’d like to reiterate that the services through the VA are for anyone who’s experienced MST, whether or not they reported or prosecuted this at the time it occurred,” Romero said. “These services are provided free of charge. A veteran doesn’t need to currently be in the VA health system to take advantage of the services offered to MST survivors.”