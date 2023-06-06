COCHISE COUNTY — A Tucson-based nonprofit group is reaching out to Cochise County residents about a new, free grant program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development aimed at helping older adults in rural communities remain in their homes instead of leaving because of injury-related accidents.
Thanks to the Direct Advocacy and Resource Center, which launched a new falls-prevention program called the Rural Home Access Program, the project targets the needs of aging homeowners in seven Arizona communities.
Falling among aging homeowners is a leading problem that can often hospitalize them and cause them to move into care centers. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says falling once doubles an individual’s chances of a repeat incident, it also claims there are about 36 million falls among older adults each year.
Since nearly half of older adults in low density or rural areas need financial assistance to make safety changes to their homes to prevent falling, according to the Joint Center of Harvard University, the Rural Home Access Program has stepped into help.
Homeowners 62 years and older in Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pinal, Santa Cruz and rural areas of Maricopa and Pima counties with low to moderate household income are eligible to receive assistance.
The program is free and includes individualized home assessments and low-cost, high-impact safety solutions like grab bars, handrails/railings, comfort-height toilet, lighting, shower chairs/benches and anti-slip floor coating.
“Removing hazards at home can significantly reduce the risk of falling,” said Jocelyn Lewis, occupational therapist at Direct Advocacy and Resource Center. “Eliminating risk promotes aging in place by improving overall safety, preventing injury, increasing accessibility and enhancing functional ability at home.”
Through the new initiative, the center has expanded its 30-year-old Home Access Program for people with disabilities by partnering with its sister center, Ability360, which offers services for traditionally under-served older adults in southeastern and central Arizona.
“There is a strong link between health and homes,” said Lupita Munoz, home access administrator at Direct Advocacy and Resource Center. “We help older adults make their homes safe so they can avoid unnecessary admittance to nursing facilities or assisted living. Everyone should have the opportunity to live in their own homes for life.”
Funding for the Rural Home Access Program is through HUD's Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Home. HUD awarded $30 million to 32 nonprofit organizations, state and local governments, and public housing authorities under a new Older Adult Home Modification Program.
To apply for the Rural Home Access Program, contact Direct Advocacy and Resource Center be emailing hap@directaz.org or calling 520-561-8777, 800-342-1853 toll-free or 711 National Relay.
Submitted by the Direct Advocacy and Resource Center
