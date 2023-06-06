COCHISE COUNTY — A Tucson-based nonprofit group is reaching out to Cochise County residents about a new, free grant program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development aimed at helping older adults in rural communities remain in their homes instead of leaving because of injury-related accidents.

Thanks to the Direct Advocacy and Resource Center, which launched a new falls-prevention program called the Rural Home Access Program, the project targets the needs of aging homeowners in seven Arizona communities.

