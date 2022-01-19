WHETSTONE — The equine world has lost a friend in veterinarian Lucinda Earven.
Earven died unexpectedly from a rare form of neuro-endocrine cancer on Jan. 5 after a two-year battle with the disease. She died at her home in Whetstone surrounded by family.
News of her death has been met with an outpouring from the community as friends and clients struggle with the loss of this local veterinarian whose practice, Earven Equine Veterinary Services, served the area for more than 30 years. Earven’s compassion for the horses under her care, dedication to her clients and willingness to help others are qualities that endeared her to those who knew her.
The following reflections are from ranchers, horse owners and close friends. They represent but a few of the comments from those wishing to pay tribute to this highly regarded equine practitioner and community friend.
Jim Lindsey
“Lucinda will be remembered as someone who gave a large part of her life to her community and her work as a veterinarian,” said Lindsey, a local rancher, client and someone who served on the Hereford Natural Resource Conservation District with Earven. “From a veterinary standpoint, when I couldn’t figure out problems with my horses, I would call Lucinda. I thought the world of her. She was a great, wholesome, down to earth woman, and quality veterinarian.”
Lindsey also spoke of Earven’s role on the NRCD.
“She was a very civic-minded, common sense lady. Her decisions were always based on what was best for the community on the civic side, and I admired her for that. I thought highly of her. We have lost a very special lady.”
Susan Dedrick-Shuford
“How does one describe the meaning and importance of a relationship with someone like Lucinda?” questioned Dedrick-Shuford, a 14-year client of Earven’s and a good friend. “The transition from vet to friend happened more than a decade ago. We texted frequently and we would just chat once every couple of weeks in the morning before Lucinda would begin her appointments. I miss our calls and texts already. While my heart is heavy, I’m grateful to have had Dr. Lucinda as my herd’s vet since arriving in Arizona all those years ago. Her no-fuss view of care made her the vet I trusted for my horses and dogs … ”
Dedrick-Shuford said she will always have a special place in her heart for her friend.
“I’ll miss Lucinda, but I’m glad she is reunited with her beloved husband, Wayne (Earven).”
Carolyn Weaver
“Lucinda’s departure has left a big hole in our hearts. I hope she knew what she meant to all of us,” said Weaver, who used Earven’s veterinary services for more than 20 years. “She was a wonderful friend to all who knew her and to her equine patients.”
Weaver said she especially appreciated Earven’s “old school” style of practical veterinary medicine.
“She saw my horses for spring and fall vaccinations for more than 20 years and we had great visits and caught up with local news. If I had a horse-related question I could call or text her and she would get back to me with great advice and a horsey discussion. I looked forward to the Old West calendars she gave her clients every year. I will miss our conversations and her friendship very much.”
John Ladd
“I was shocked when I heard that Lucinda had died,” said Ladd, a local rancher who also served on the NRCD with Earven. “I’m the NRCD chair and Lucinda was my co-chair. I also knew her husband, Wayne, through his work as a livestock inspector.”
Ladd said he respected Earven’s careful consideration of issues before she voted on items presented to the NRCD.
“She thought things out carefully before making any decisions, and was completely dedicated to conserving the environment for agriculture and humanity. That was her passion while serving on the NRCD,” he said.
“She was very well respected by her colleagues and the horse community in general. Every year, she served as the show veterinarian for a big, two-week hunter jumper show at Pima County Fairgrounds. I had a lot of respect for her. She was articulate, always did a great job of expressing herself and stood up for her beliefs. She is going to be missed.”
Kevin Sands and Annalisa McDougall
Sands and McDougall of Edinburg, Scotland, were like family to Lucinda and her late husband, Wayne. They have been boarding their horses on the Earven property in Whetstone for several years and make trips from Scotland every couple of months for visits.
“Lucinda and Wayne called us their kids,” Sands said. “We’ve known Lucinda since 2007 and she has always been our equine vet. We purchased our horses through Fort Huachuca, and when we moved them off base, Lucinda and Wayne took us in.”
During their visits from Scotland, Sands and McDougall lived in their RV in on the Earven property, which is where they are staying until they relocate their horses.
“We’re hugely devastated by Lucinda’s loss,” McDougall said through tears. “She and Wayne were family to us.”
About Lucinda Earven
Born in Fullerton, California, on May 4, 1949 to Devere and Naomi Christensen, Lucinda grew up in Fullerton where she graduated from high school.
With an interest in horses, she attended pre-vet school at Eastern Oregon State College while in her 30s. She completed the pre-vet program as a single mom while raising two daughters, Alexis and Abigail. She was accepted into Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine where she graduated in 1987 with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine degree.
While practicing in Tucson, Lucinda met and married livestock inspector Wayne Earven — the man she referred to as “the love of her life.” They moved to Southeastern Arizona where she started Earven Equine Veterinary Services, a mobile practice that served Cochise County and areas within Santa Cruz and Pima counties.
Lucinda was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Earven, and her parents.
She is survived by daughters Alexis (Eric) Dawalt of Winchester, Kentucky, and Abigail Holeman of Charlottesville, Virginia and stepdaughter Delanie (Nate) Schoen-Roda of Denver, Colorado.
The family has relinquished Earven’s client records to veterinarian Gary Thrasher, whose associates will be assisting him with calls.
“Lucinda was always a colleague and friend of mine, never a competitor,” Thrasher said. “She was a well-respected equine practitioner and will be missed.”
There are no plans for services at this time.