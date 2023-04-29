COCHISE COUNTY — One of the rowdiest, rollicking and dangerous brothels in Cochise County in the early 1900s that took a page from the Wild West days of Big Nose Kate’s Tombstone bordello roared like a runaway train just outside the main gate of Fort Huachuca.

When you stepped into the eight-room saloon, brothel and dancehall started by John Riley in 1905 built to cater to the fort’s soldiers who came with cash in their pockets, you put your life in mortal danger looking for a good time with ladies of the night.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?