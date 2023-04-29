COCHISE COUNTY — One of the rowdiest, rollicking and dangerous brothels in Cochise County in the early 1900s that took a page from the Wild West days of Big Nose Kate’s Tombstone bordello roared like a runaway train just outside the main gate of Fort Huachuca.
When you stepped into the eight-room saloon, brothel and dancehall started by John Riley in 1905 built to cater to the fort’s soldiers who came with cash in their pockets, you put your life in mortal danger looking for a good time with ladies of the night.
And sometimes looking for a good time cost soldiers their lives.
Riley, who had been discharged by Fort Huachuca, set up White City on what is now North Garden Avenue, on the former site of Daisy Mae’s Stronghold on Sierra Vista’s West End, now the home of the new Tombstone Brewing West End gastropub.
When fights broke out at the White City — which was regularly — people often died, like a Buffalo Soldier who was shot to death by another who eventually starred in the Negro National Leagues after he was sentenced to Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary following a shootout at the brothel in 1915.
Killings, shootings, stabbings and fisticuffs — often over a woman after a night of hard drinking — were as common as late summer monsoons at the White City, an adobe structure that was stuccoed over and then whitewashed.
After Daisy Mae’s was up and running, it was rumored to be haunted by a man named “Charlie” who died in a knife fight when it was a brothel and was a featured episode on Project Paranormal in 2019 that premiered at the Uptown 3 Theater.
Four years before the reality TV show got wind of it, a soldier attending training at Fort Huachuca who frequently ate at Daisy Mae’s posted on Facebook of “strange goings on” in the restaurant, from a light over a table suddenly swaying back and forth despite the lack of air conditioning or open windows, to an old Western-style mirror at the bar displaying a reflection of something that wasn’t in the bar.
Decades before you could sink your teeth into a six-inch, medium-well done New York sirloin steak at Daisy Mae’s, a red-light district sprouted around the White City. The area became known for prostitution, bootlegging and violence where it accommodated Fort Huachuca’s Buffalo Soldiers, the segregated African-American 10th Cavalry, who were denied access to prostitutes servicing whites.
“The White City was the descendent of John Riley’s ‘Hog Ranch,’ which was located south of present-day Fry Boulevard in the 1890s,” said Bisbee historian Mike Anderson. “During the military buildup at Fort Huachuca in WWII, the White City was eclipsed by the ‘Zona de Tolerencia’ (red light district)in Naco, Sonora, that was greatly expanded to meet the needs of the Black troops training at the fort.”
Anderson said an enterprising Cochise County businessman purchased a fleet of old school busses that was used to transport Black soldiers on weekend passes down to Mexico.
“The White City existed as a bar and brothel for many decades to serve the needs of African-American servicemen who were not welcome in Tombstone, Bisbee or other Cochise County communities,” he added.
Raided regularly by sheriff’s deputies, it was eventually closed down by Cochise County Sheriff Harry Cornwall Wheeler following a fire caused by a gas stove, according to the Tombstone Weekly Epitaph. A Tucson newspaper called the place “a notorious outlaw settlement.”
The lack of recreational choices at the fort had a direct effect on the discipline of the soldiers who regularly made a beeline to the White City. Combined with heavy drinking and “working women,” the White City became the only accessible choice of social entertainment for the fort’s soldiers.
It also became a perfect storm for trouble, including a gunfight between two Buffalo Soldiers that left one dead and sent another, David Wingfield — who later became a well-known Negro National League second baseman and led the Booker T’s with a .428 batting average — to federal prison after he shot a corporal to death following a payday shootout fueled by alcohol over a shared woman.
Wounded with .32-caliber bullets in his right wrist, upper back and left hip, Wingfield — who described himself as “an expert pistol shot, excellent horseman, and first class rifleman,” according to Prologue Magazine, a publication of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration — was court-martial and sentenced to 10 years in Leavenworth. Freed a year later, he went on to play with Dayton, Detroit, Washington, Toledo, Columbus and Memphis in the Negro League.
Wingfield’s murder conviction didn’t stop the mayhem that continued at the White City before it was shuttered. The Tombstone Weekly Epitaph also reported another shooting that left a Black Army sergeant dead and a Black civilian seriously wounded in the White City following another fight over a woman.
Sheriff J.E. Hood notified the White City residents they had to vacate the settlement or they would be arrested and jailed following complaints from Fort Huachuca authorities “finding it impossible to make the residents of the place conduct themselves orderly,” according to the Tombstone newspaper.
Still, trouble continued. Another murder was recorded in 1931 in the settlement when a U.S. Army sergeant shot a 34-year-old White City woman to death through the glass door of her home following a quarrel.
“We had quite a social problem,” Capt. Clarence Richmond, provost marshall in 1921-22, said in “Huachuca Illustrated, A Magazine of the Fort Huachuca Museum,” that details life of the 10th Cavalry at Huachuca from 1917-30.
“Right straight out of the Main Gate there was a lot of discharged soldiers, squatters out there who built up adobe shacks and shacks out of tin cans, mesquite and anything they could get. We had quite a mescal problem. The sheriff of Cochise County said that’s your neck of the woods; that’s your bailiwick. You take care of the prairie, as we called it, or White City. It was spread all through the mesquite.
“Of course, in any case of rape or murder, we would confine them in our own guardhouse and then take them on up to Tucson to be tried by Federal Court. Having been assigned this neck of the woods, it was up to me to police White City. We had what we called the permanent party and we didn’t bother them or their women ... ”
Lacking entertainment on or near the base like movie houses was problematic for keeping soldiers from finding their recreational needs at the White City.
“In those days there were very few movies,” 2nd Lt. John B. Brooks of the 10th Cavalry, said in the magazine. “Perhaps we had a movie once a week. (White City) was the only place anywhere around here where a man could go to have a little fun off the post and there wasn’t any place for officers. It was my understanding that the girls there were largely white girls when the white soldiers were here, but when the 10th Cavalry came, why the white girls left and the colored girls came in very promptly. I think they were probably on the next train behind us.”
After the White City’s closure and the settlement’s residents left the area, Riley eventually sold the property, and it operated as the {span}Garden Canyon Post Office and General Store, said Henry F. Hauser Museum curator Elizabeth Wrozek.{/span}
The Daisy Mae’s Steakhouse was built at the site in 1990 and quickly established itself as a popular restaurant featuring certified angus beef steaks and baby back ribs that “fall off the bone.” It was a favorite among locals, soldiers at the base and visitors to Sierra Vista whose family members were serving at Fort Huachuca.
After it closed, it sat vacant for years and fell into disrepair before it was purchased by Ponderosa Hotel Management Services in 2019. Under construction since 2021, it became Tombstone Brewing West End, a gastropub that opened April 12.