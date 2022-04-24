SIERRA VISTA — On the run for 25 years and once listed on TV’s “America’s Most Wanted” fugitives, a former Sierra Vista attorney who orchestrated one of the most elaborate and brazen charity cons in U.S. history that pulled in $200 million across 41 states is now in the middle of a 28-year prison sentence in an Ohio state penitentiary.
Whatever caused former Harvard Law School graduate and U.S. Army Capt. John Donald Cody’s fall from grace as a promising attorney defending indigent clients and winning acquittals on violent crime cases, the man who Cochise County officials charged with looting $100,000 from client accounts of two women before disappearing with $99,000 in traveler's checks became an FBI fugitive in 1987.
That’s when his case went cold.
Three years after he vanished, a federal warrant was issued in Virginia for the former lawyer’s arrest on fraud charges. There was even a wanted poster offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, listing his alleged crimes.
But 18 years later, Cody resurfaced in Florida where he masterminded a bogus veterans, tax-exempt charity fund registered as the U.S. Navy Veterans Association, running a multi-million, cross-country scam for a decade.
“I never saw this coming,” said Sierra Vista attorney Steve Desens, who briefly socialized with Cody when he first opened his practice. “I thought he was a competent lawyer with the potential to become a great attorney in Cochise County. There was no indication in the limited encounters I had with him that he would ever embezzle from a client or commit a massive fraud of this scale. I was beyond shocked because it made no sense.”
What also made little sense was why he posed for photoshoots with President George W. Bush and former presidential contenders Mitt Romney, John McCain and Rudy Giuliani, who he forked out political donations to — along with former Speaker of the House John Boehner and almost every member of Ohio’s GOP congressional delegation — while in the middle of his charity scam.
If he had kept his head down, Cody might not have alerted authorities when the U.S. Marshals arrested him in a rented room at a boarding house in Portland, Oregon, in 2019. After a two-year nationwide manhunt, investigators found more than $980,000 in his suitcase and two fake Arizona IDs in an Oregon storage unit when he was arrested.
Cody had no real estate holdings, offshore accounts or luxury vehicles. Ironically, one one of the few personal belongings investigators found in his room was a DVD of “Catch Me If You Can,” the Leonardo DiCaprio movie depicting the life of a convicted con man.
But Cody — who stole a man’s identity from his social security card and used the name Bobby Thompson as an alias before he was caught — couldn’t keep his head down. His picture with GOP superstars at fundraisers was plastered in newspapers everywhere. Authorities said Cody used his political connections to encourage donors to give money to UNVA.
The man who had masterminded a fraudulent veteran’s charity fund that raised millions he pocketed instead of helping the veterans it had promised was convicted of racketeering, theft, money laundering and slew of other charges in 2013.
A similar veteran’s charity fund — the Wounded Warrior Project — which started in 2003 also came under fire when it was discovered in 2016 that millions of dollars raised were spent on travel, entertainment, dinners and staff meetings after it raised $372 million the previous year. But nothing was found as untoward or blatantly illegal as the UNVA scam.
Before his highly-publicized trial in Cleveland, Cody — who served as a captain in U.S. military intelligence — would only identify himself as Bobby Thompson and signed legal papers as “Mr. X.” However, his real identity eventually was uncovered through 1969 military fingerprints in a database separate from the national crime system.
When he was convicted, the story made headlines across the county. He was also the subject of a book, Call Me Commander: A Former Intelligence Officer and the Journalists Who Uncovered His Scheme to Fleece America by Jeff Testerman and Daniel M. Freed, published last year. Freed also reported on it for CNBC’s American Greed in 2014.
Retired Cochise County prosecutor Dennis Lusk — who had a contentious relationship with Cody from day one — told a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court during the trial he knew Cody from Cochise County. The last time he saw Cody, he said, was 1985 when he came to talk about a plea deal in his office after being served a warrant for contempt of court, but took flight before it could be served. Cody disappeared May 24, 1984, after telling his office he had to cancel appointments for a few days because of obligations in Tucson, according to a June 26, 1985, Associated Press article. He was disbarred by the Arizona Supreme Court in 1985.
“He wasn’t the same cocky, arrogant guy when I saw him in that Ohio courtroom,” recalled Lusk, a no-nonsense former Pinal County judge. Lusk expected decorum from attorneys, something he would never get from Cody, who first walked into Lusk’s office wearing what he described as a streaked, frosted pompadour hairdo, an orange suntan and dirty khaki pants, putting eye drops and cream on his eyes. “He looked defeated and depressed when he saw me, and his expression was something like ‘holy crap.’ ”
He may have been offbeat, but Cody was no dummy. At 32, he had a prestigious, top-tier education, graduating from the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School, practicing law in several states before coming to Fort Huachuca’s Army Intelligence Center and School in 1979 and renting an apartment on East Fry Boulevard.
Working as a course developer, he used his legal skills to assemble a class on counterintelligence, and he was praised by commanding officers like Jon Freeland for possessing outstanding ability with unlimited potential, strong principles and discerning judgment.
“John was an interesting fella and very bright,” recalled Freeland, a former career intelligence officer at Fort Huachuca. “Our work at the time was mostly classified, and John was our chief attorney in keeping Army reservists out of trouble when they were out of the country. He also did some legal work for me personally with some real estate that I had in the area, and it was very well done. We only socialized occasionally, but my recollection of him is quite favorable.”
He tried to create a countywide system for appointing attorneys to help indigent clients throughout Cochise County, according to a 1981 story in the Sierra Vista Herald-Dispatch. He also got a convicted Sierra Vista man off death row when he took on his appeal, arguing that his confession was obtained illegally. Representing him at a second trial using an insanity plea, a new jury wouldn’t hear the taped confession, and he was found not guilty.
It was a major victory for a new attorney trying to establish himself in Sierra Vista.
“He was a fair attorney who could be articulate and did good work when he put his mind to it, but he couldn’t stay on track,” said Lusk. “What he wanted was a reputation as the big dog in the county so he could get more clients. From what I saw, he didn’t really care about them. His big goal was to beat me when I was prosecutor, but he never ever could. He once even smuggled black hair dye into a jail cell for a defendant to darken his hair, gave him big, black glasses so a witness couldn’t ID him. That’s the kind of lawyer he was.”
Eventually, their relationship deteriorated to the point that they refused to speak to one another.
“We never spoke in person or on the phone, only through a series of correspondences,” Lusk recalled. “He told me to make sure I kept the written logs in case one of us became notorious.”
In Freed’s book, Steve Huff, a broker at the Dean Witter office in the complex where Cody had an office, saw Cody as a better lawyer than Lusk did.
“We all thought he was a good attorney, a fighter who would get on the wrong side of prosecutors and do what he could for his clients,” Huff said. “He seemed to be hardworking and seemed to be really smart, and the attorneys in the group all thought very positively of him.”
But not long after, Cody was on the run with $99,000 he stole from a client account, disbarred when the Arizona State Bar found him guilty of abandoning his clients and embezzling. Nearly 13 after his graduation from Harvard Law School, his life in Sierra Vista as a lawyer was over.
“He was a loner, and he was distant and never developed any strong relationships with other lawyers in Cochise County,” remembered Desens, who occasionally played racquetball and had a beer with him. “Back then, there weren’t that many practicing attorneys in the Cochise County Bar Association, and you needed to build good, professional relationships. But Cody didn’t seem to want that and never disclosed much of anything about his background.”
By 2010, Cody’s UNVA hustle was in full speed, raking in millions thanks to a highly-polished, professional telemarketing organization — which he paid handsomely — that knew how to drum up money through cold calls, securing donations primarily from veterans. But when the Tampa Bay Times published stories exposing the NVA as a scam — 84 of 85 “officers” listed were phony names and $22 million in donations had vanished — Cody, aka Bobby Thompson, was charged by the Ohio attorney general with fraud, money laundering and theft.
He quickly closed up shop, and did what he knew how to do when he felt the heat closing in: He fled.
When Lusk was in Pinal County, he said the FBI came to him.
“They said time after time they would almost nail Cody, but each time he somehow managed to slip out the back door,” he recalled.
While on the run for years, he was tracked through Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Washington and West Virginia.
When he was finally arrested, investigators found a large stash of eye drops in his rented room, which also helped to identify him. In Sierra Vista, he was remembered for using eye drops constantly because his tear ducts had been destroyed by radiation poisoning while serving as a military intelligence officer in the Philippines.
“I’ve read all the stories, of course,” said Teri Sorisso, who perhaps knew him better than anyone when they worked in the same complex 45 years ago. “Certainly not saying they aren’t true. I can’t counter the evidence used, as I truly have no idea what happened after he left. But I will say, that is not the person I knew. We certainly can never truly know a person, but people are very ready to trash a person who opposes them in some way. I’m appalled by the path he seemed to have taken after he left. He did all he could for his clients and his employees when I knew him, that I do know.”
But that’s not how Lusk remembered Cody.
“Honesty meant nothing to him, ethics meant nothing to him, candor to the court meant nothing to him, if it meant getting ahead with his clients,” Lusk had said.
And on a cold December morning in Ohio, conman and former attorney John Donald Cody, aka Bobby Thompson — who perpetrated one of the largest charity scams in modern-day America — was led away in handcuffs as a convicted felon, sentenced to spend the next 28 years in a 6-by-8-foot cell in Ohio’s Richland Correctional Institution, known not as “Mr. X,” or the attorney who freed a Sierra Vista murderer from death row, but simply as prisoner #A651040.