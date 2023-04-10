SIERRA VISTA — From juggling leadership positions to parenting and being enrolled in classes, the Fry Fire District likes to recognize the hard work that its firefighters and EMTs exhibit.
Fry Fire Chief Mark Savage said the annual recognition helps communicate on a district level and show the role models of the station, with plaques dating back to 1985 highlighting a longstanding legacy of honorable service.
“It’s important that we recognize the important work that people are doing,” Savage said.
Savage added that they send out nomination forms throughout the district in December and January and receive about eight to 10 nominations.
There are four categories that the Fry Fire District employees can be nominated for annually, EMS Professional of the Year Award, Firefighter of the Year, Outstanding Achievement Award, and Part-Time EMT of the Year Award.
“This is what great looks like,” Savage said.
EMS Professional of the Year Award
Austin Nash is all in.
Whether he’s working at the Fry Fire District or at Canyon Vista Medical Center, Nash displays incredible patient care and expertise.
“It feels amazing,” Nash told the Herald/Review.
Nash has assisted with the collection and deployment of dedicated EMS training equipment that "improves the fidelity of their EMS training program," according to a press release. He played a lead role in the rollout of new IV pumps, including work on calculating dosages and programming pumps.
“This is my passion,” Nash said. “I’m a firefighter until I retire.”
In addition to the work he puts in for developing EMS programs, Nash is also a tactical emergency medic for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, according to the release.
“We’re there as a layer for added protection,” he said. “It’s a different dynamic, we're a little more closer to the danger."
Nash has attended Advanced Medical Life Support Training in support of the Advanced Paramedic Training Program and continues to serve as paramedic preceptor for Cochise College.
In addition to his want to helping others, Nash said that he enjoys having to always learn. Medicine is constantly evolving and being a student of learning and seeing the real world adaptations to evidenced based practices is fulfilling.
“It’s an amazing feeling that my peers see me as a potential leader,” he said.
Firefighter of the Year
Positivity and competence are clear examples for how Hannah Struse won the Firefighter of the Year Award.
“Definitely an honor, I was rather surprised,” Struse said in an interview with the Herald/Review. “I feel a little like I didn’t deserve it.”
Struse is known around her station as the person who lives by their motto, “Always Ready, Always Willing.” She goes above and beyond, leaving things better than before she arrives at work, according to the release.
“The whole job is amazing, it’s hard to narrow down one great thing,” Struse said.
The press release describes Struse to be passionate about knowledge, having a strong work ethic, and courage to operate outside her comfort zone.
In addition to her contributions to the fire district, she has recently been elected as the Secretary of the L4913 Executive Board.
“It’s another way to help the district and the people we serve,” she said. “Someone has to do it.”
Struse is often leading crew and district EMS training and constantly contributes to improving their standard level of care.
“I love this job, the people I work with are amazing,” she said.
Outstanding Achievement Award
With only one year under his belt, Eric Friedenberg has been able to make a name for himself.
“It's quite shocking and humbling,” Friedenburg said.
Friedenburg actively seeks out challenges. One of these challenges is filling a leadership role in the Peer Support and Critical Incident Stress Management Team. He has coordinated additional peer support training and multi-jurisdictional critical incident responses, according to the press release.
For Friedenburg, this is his passion.
“The biggest threat that firefighters face is PTSD and suicide,” Friedenburg told the Herald/Review. “I want to see the avoidance of firefighter suicides in southern Arizona and a reduction in divorce rates. I also want to develop a comprehensive widespread support team without borders."
In addition to his key role in the Peer Support and Critical Incident Stress Management Team, Friedenburg pursues grants that will benefit first responders across the region, the release states.
Friedneburg said that most fire districts in southern Arizona are underfunded and he feels accountable to work hard.
“With the needs that we have, someone has to do it,” he said.
Friedenburg received a $55,000 grant for a thermal imaging camera, new bunker gear, and battery-powered extrication tools for the Fry Fire District, said in a press release.
He is also an active member of the wild land team, completes out of district deployments, and he is close to finishing his Engine Boss Taskbook.
“There’s a lot of fulfillment with the people I work with,” he said.
Part-time EMT of the Year Award:
Dedication describes Taha Hansbrough perfectly.
In a press release, Hansbrough is described as having a passion for learning, dedication to duty, and positive attitude is impressive. The seven nominations he received all noted his work-ethic, professionalism, pride and ownership.
He is constantly striving to improve the level of care he provides, according to those who nominated him. The press release explained that Hansbrough is incredibly helpful around the station and routinely exercises personal initiative. He performs well on calls, he’s flexible and dependable when to fill extra shifts.
In addition to his dedication to the station, Hansbrough also works full time with Canyon Vista Medical Center, being a parent, and taking the Firefighter 1 and 2 program at Cochise College. Hansbrough plans to graduate this year, according to the release.
His colleagues said that Hansbrough seeks to find work and perfectly displays their motto, “Always Willing, Always Ready.”
Hansbrough was unavailable to comment for this story.