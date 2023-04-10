fire dep awards

The Fry Fire District handed out their annual recognition awards Thursday. The recipients are, from left; Acting Cap. Austin Nash, EMS Professional of the Year; Fireifghter/Paramedic Hannah Struse, Firefighter of the Year; Firefighter Eric Friedenberg, Outstanding Achievement; and Taha Hansbrough, Part Time EMS of the Year.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — From juggling leadership positions to parenting and being enrolled in classes, the Fry Fire District likes to recognize the hard work that its firefighters and EMTs exhibit.

Fry Fire Chief Mark Savage said the annual recognition helps communicate on a district level and show the role models of the station, with plaques dating back to 1985 highlighting a longstanding legacy of honorable service.

