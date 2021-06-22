WHETSTONE — A head-on collision caused by a vehicle traveling the wrong way on State Route 90 between Whetstone and Benson Friday evening resulted in the death of a 9-year-old boy.
Three other children and an adult were also injured.
The wrong-way pickup truck, driven by Clifford Johnson, 38, of Sierra Vista, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of State Route 90 at milepost 300 when his vehicle struck a pickup driven by Michell East.
Johnson had three minors riding in his vehicle. The 9-year-old boy was killed in the wreck while two other children, an 11-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl, were transported to a Tucson hospital with multiple injuries.
East and her 1-year-old son, Case, also were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves.
GoFundMe accounts have been established for both families.
The GoFundMe for the East family, established by Deidra Puchkors, is at https://gofund.me/65e3a6bc. Puchkors provided the following status update: “This was a horrible crash involving multiple children in the other vehicle, as well as Michell and sweet Case.”
While both are expected to recover, Michell suffered multiple broken bones requiring surgery on her elbow and foot and will need months of physical therapy. She is a cosmetologist and will be unable to return to work for months, Puchkors wrote on the GoFundMe post. Case is stiff and sore, but was able to return home on Saturday.
Stephanie Serno, a close friend of the deceased child’s mother, has established a GoFundMe page for the three children in Johnson’s pickup truck.
The account created by Serna for the Johnson family’s children can be found at https://gofund.me/62bf3e60.
Johnson, who received minor injuries, was booked into the Cochise County jail on the following charges: second degree murder, aggravated DUI wrong-way, aggravated DUI with juveniles under the age of 15, endangerment, child abuse and criminal damage.
The crash caused northbound SR 90 to be closed for several hours, from around 6:30 p.m. until early Saturday morning. While northbound traffic was rerouted through highways 82 and 83, southbound traffic was not affected. Medical helicopters and multiple emergency vehicles were on scene.