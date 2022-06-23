Many of us were trained by parents and family members to grow vegetable gardens in a row and furrow configuration. Actually such gardening methods are an adaption from commercial vegetable growing so machinery could plant, cultivate and harvest the produce.
Out here in the West, the furrows were also used for irrigation. Now most commercial farming enterprises use more water conservation methods, but in home gardens, the idea of row and furrow configuration persists. In home gardens we need to be more space conscious.
Gardening vertically is a space saving method that allows us to grow vine plants up trellises, garden netting and fences. Vegetable crops that grow well vertically are pole beans, winter squashes like butternut and spaghetti squash, peas, vine tomatoes and cucumbers. Cantaloupe and icebox watermelons can be grown on a trellis, garden netting or fence, but the melons will need to have slings of light material attached to hold the melons.
Growing up, not out, allows less sprawl and better observation of the leaves for signs of insect infestation or nutrient deficiency. The fruits are up off the ground and more observable for us to harvest at the peak of ripeness.
Make extra effort if possible to have trellis oriented east to west so that the sun helps with photosynthesis.
Compared to the row and furrow gardening method, flat bed gardening called grid gardening is a space saving technique.
Grid Gardening is 4-by-4 feet, 4-by-8 feet, 4-by-12 feet or any size you choose of a raised flat bed in a grid of 12 or 16 square inches. The grid is made from wooden lath, plastic or any material you prefer but build so you can observe the boundaries of the squares in which you will grow different vegetables.
Intercropping is a method in which you might plant a broccoli in the center of the square, four leaf lettuce plants in a square under the broccoli and then carrots or radishes, interspersed among the lettuce all growing together in the same square. Of course you will keep the lower leaves of the broccoli trimmed up to allow sunlight to penetrate to the lettuce and small root crops. You can have about 20 vegetables growing in a square foot — very dense.
You can also use your already existing landscape and plant squash, leaf lettuce, radishes, carrots and tomatoes among existing shrubs with its already existing watering system.
All these techniques combined allow us to grow a lot of vegetables in a very small footprint.
John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio and TV and a garden columnist for Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern Arizona. For questions, email john@johnchapman.com.