FORT HUACHUCA — Described as the mission that allows all others on this installation to operate smoothly, Fort Huachuca's garrison has been recognized as the top one across the Army for 2021.
The honor was given to the garrison by the Army's Installation Management Command, a support formation of the Army responsible for the day-to-day management of Army installations around the world. IMCOM defines Army garrisons as "communities that provide many of the same types of services expected from any small city."
Col. Jarrod Moreland, the garrison commander at Fort Huachuca, described it the same way.
" ... At the end of the day the purpose of any garrison at any Army installation is to synchronize and integrate services," Moreland said. "In essence, we are the team that keeps this small city running and operating, akin to a mayor or city manager, so that while we're working to keep the roads open and focus on utilities and water and wastewater and running an airfield for the area with 1,000 miles of restricted airspace, we are the team that allows all the other tenant units to focus on their specific missions."
The garrison command, Moreland said, is mostly a civilian command with just more than 600 civilians working on post. The Army's public affairs office is one of those examples. It also includes the military police and religious service offices. Additionally, there are soldiers assigned to the garrison who are part of the Fort Huachuca Honor Guard. These soldiers attend funerals and memorial services for former military to honor them for service to their nation, Moreland said.
The colonel, who is now the outgoing garrison commander, explained that every year IMCOM puts out a call to all the garrisons across the Army to submit their team's accomplishments. A few years ago, Fort Huachuca's garrison came in fourth, Moreland said.
But when the call was received for yet another competition, Moreland said he knew his garrison had a "robust and solid" set of criteria and accomplishments that had been achieved in 2021. The colonel said it was important that the work being done in the garrison by those who work under it was recognized.
"I knew we had a very robust and solid set of criteria and/or of accomplishments that the garrison had achieved over the last year," Moreland said. "All we had to do was follow their model, insert all our feedback — fiscal responsibility, environment, you name it, if the garrison has those touch points all of that was included in that discussion."
About 20 criteria had to be met for the competition, he said.
With help from the Army's office of Plans, Analysis and Integration, Moreland's team presented a package describing the accomplishments of the garrison at Fort Huachuca. Moreland mentioned that the installation has several partnerships with Sierra Vista and Cochise County as well as with other federal agencies regarding water conservation and land management. The garrison also was recognized for efforts under its Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation program, known as MWR.
Moreland stressed that without partnerships with the city, the county and with other agencies such as the Border Patrol and the Forest Service, the garrison's mission would be lacking.
Army spokeswoman Angela Camara provided names of the top five winners in the competition. She said they went up against other installations to become the "Best Garrison.”
She said scoring was based on performance criteria in the following categories: Mission Support, Energy and Water Conservation, Quality of Life, Environment, Real Property Asset Management, Real Property Stewardship, Fiscal Stewardship, Communications, Safety and Health, Protection, Public Relations, Other Awards Won and Service Culture.
The winners were: First place, USAG Huachuca, ID-Training; second place, USAG Hawaii, ID-Pacific; third place, USAG Rock Island Arsenal, ID-Sustainment; fourth place, USAG Drum, ID-Readiness; and fifth place, USAG Benelux, ID-Europe.
"We can't do it alone," Moreland said. "It's a synchronization of efforts. We keep the normal things you would think that a city would be required to keep open and running, at the highest levels possible in order for these other units to focus on their specific mission that they're assigned to here at Fort Huachuca.
"This year it's just a great feeling to know that our team is receiving the recognition for all the incredible things they do each and every day to take care of our soldiers, families and retirees here at Fort Huachuca and in the surrounding communities."
The garrison will soon be under the command of Col. John Ives. Moreland has been tapped to become the next chief of staff on Fort Huachuca.