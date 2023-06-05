SIERRA VISTA — School may be out for the summer, but boot camp is just beginning for 60 Cochise County students who want to get a leg up in the world of cybersecurity.

Funded through a $84,238 grant from the National Security Agency, the five-day GenCyber Youth Summer Boot Camp hosted by Cochise College’s Downtown Center gave elementary and high schoolers a hands-on opportunity to explore one of the nation’s growing fields in security protection.

