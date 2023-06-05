SIERRA VISTA — School may be out for the summer, but boot camp is just beginning for 60 Cochise County students who want to get a leg up in the world of cybersecurity.
Funded through a $84,238 grant from the National Security Agency, the five-day GenCyber Youth Summer Boot Camp hosted by Cochise College’s Downtown Center gave elementary and high schoolers a hands-on opportunity to explore one of the nation’s growing fields in security protection.
Thanks to the NSA grant, the students didn’t have to pay a dime to learn from five top Cochise College instructors — three of whom teach cybersecurity at the college — the ins-and-outs of what cybersecurity is all about as well as opening up a possible career path in the future.
“It’s a great opportunity for students interested in this to get a solid foundation in cybersecurity and to increase their skills of how to protect information,” said cybersecurity instructor and camp coordinator Dr. Rodney Alexander. “It also introduces them to a possible career choice since there is such a big demand in the cybersecurity field right now. There’s a 30% shortage of trained personnel in the field at the moment.”
Alexander said the school received the grant two years ago, but the program was delayed due to COVID-19. The college has already applied for another grant from NSA, and Alexander hopes the camp will continue annually.
“It gives students a chance for them to have fun while learning about cybersecurity as well,” he added.
The program provided the students with cybersecurity concepts, from cybersecurity introduction and online safety to hardware, operating systems and programming.
But it didn’t end there.
Instructors also delved into networking, cryptography and securing data along with ethical hacking, computer careers and a concepts review.
Students also had a chance to demonstrate their cybersecurity knowledge of how to protect banks, airports and military installations against cyber attacks with a mock city that instructors set up using toy models by utilizing computer protection skills and lessons learned in the camp’s classrooms.
“They’re going to learn a lot about cybersecurity plus it’s a chance for them to get the basics down of how all this works as well,” said Alexander.
