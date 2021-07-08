HUACHUCA CITY — Students got up close and personal with some pretty exotic creatures at the Huachuca City Library on Tuesday.
Southern Arizona Reptile Rescue and Education visited children enrolled in Huachuca City’s Summer Splash program. The kids met the likes of Doc, an African bullfrog; a Savannah monitor named Tekkie; as well as Slick, a rhinoceros iguana. Bearded dragon Petrie also served as one of the ambassadors in the educational program’s lineup.
A mix of about 20 reptiles and amphibians were presented by Cressi Brown, the rescue’s founder and executive director, with assistance from volunteer Carolyn Plemons.
“My job is to teach you about reptiles so you will learn to respect them and understand what their job is in our world,” said Brown while introducing Slick to her young audience. “Slick is a rhinoceros iguana. He is an endangered species. His species comes from islands in the Carribean. There are only about 1,500 of these iguanas left in the wild, which isn’t very many at all.”
Because of disappearing habitats, most of the world’s rhinoceros iguanas live in captivity where they can be protected for future generations.
As one of the rescue’s highly esteemed ambassadors, Slick is allowed to wander up to members of the audience while Brown presents other interesting creatures in her collection.
“I think he’s really cool,” 6-year-old Louis Soliz said of the lizard. “He’s friendly and comes up to us so we can pet him.”
Brown launched her reptile rescue and educational program in June 2018. Established as a nonprofit, she rescues animals that are surrendered from different parts of the state. All are evaluated to determine whether they’re appropriate to use in presentations.
“The friendly and more unusual animals are used as ambassadors for our programs,” Brown said. “We want to give people a positive reptile experience, to teach them to understand and respect these amazing animals.”
Teaching people how to live cooperatively with reptiles, including the important ecological roles they have in this area, are key components of Brown’s educational efforts.
“Most people have no idea how important these animals are, especially the snakes,” she said. “Second to honey bees, snakes are the most beneficial animals to humans because they eliminate the rats and mice that spread disease, destroy crops and contaminate food supplies.”
Venomous snakes around the world provide chemicals that researchers use to create medications to treat cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes and high blood pressure, Brown added.
While conducting presentations, Brown invites members of the audience to handle reptiles and amphibians in her collection.
“I’ve found that children are my most receptive audience,” she said. “It’s not unusual for them to come to one of the programs with preconceived ideas about snakes. One of my greatest rewards is when I hear children and parents say they have changed their perception of reptiles and amphibians.”
During Tuesday’s event, every child seemed enthralled with the animals and were willing to touch them, Brown said.
Huachuca City Library Director Stephanie Fulton echoed Brown’s observations.
“The kids loved the program," she said. "I am so grateful to organizations like Southern Arizona Reptile Rescue and Education because they teach the kids about our environment and how to appreciate reptiles while teaching kids how to be safe. Kids learn that reptiles are our friends in a fun, hands-on experience.”
Fulton admitted she held a snake “a little bit longer” than she expected to.
“This was by far our best attended program since reopening the library after COVID,” she said.