SIERRA VISTA — Arleen Garcia was hoping for better results.
More than a month after she put the word out that Sierra Vista’s Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center was so filled to capacity with unwanted pets that it was unable to take anymore in, little has changed at the 12,500-square-foot facility on State Route 90.
It’s not the outcome the center’s animal care and control supervisor was looking for after weathering a startling increase in the number of pets last summer that pushed the amount in the shelter’s care to more than 120, including foster care. The sudden surge of pets put the shelter — which has 55 dog and cat kennels — to a beyond-capacity state that began earlier than it normally does. Garcia and her 20 volunteers even divided the feline kennel area to hold 80 cats by housing two in one space.
“We’re still pretty full here,” said Garcia, who has been running the facility since it opened its doors 13½ years ago. “There have been adoptions, but not as many as I had hoped. We have a few more empty kennels, but more pets are still coming in than are going out.”
The facility — which opened its doors in 2008 with a generous $1 million bequest from the estate of Nancy J. Brua, a former U.S. Army medic who was stationed at Fort Huachuca — has been trying everything it can to find homes for pets, including running special adoption rates that pared down the cost from $75 to $50.
But with the holidays just around the corner, Garcia is hoping that purchasing a gift certificate from the shelter toward a pet would not only make a perfect Christmas gift, it would also help put a dent in the facility’s overcrowded kennels.
“We don’t generally ‘sell’ pets as a Christmas present, but giving someone a gift certificate towards a pet is a good way to go,” Garcia said. “We prefer that they come in with the person they’re going to give the gift certificate to so they can look and choose from a great variety of pets we have which really deserve to have homes. We have so many wonderful animals to meet.”
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is located at 6799 E. State Route 90 and is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. It can be reached at 520-458-4151.