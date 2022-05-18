GLEESON — This ghost town’s jail is being recognized with an historical marker by the Tombstone Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4.
Charlotte Driggers, public relations and media chair of the Tombstone Chapter DAR, explained Gleeson was once a bustling town mining turquoise in the late 1800s and copper through 1939. It was named after John Gleeson, who discovered copper ore in the area.
“When the prices for copper dropped after World War I at the start of the Great Depression, which caused the mines to dry up, the people left the town and sought fortunes elsewhere,” she said.
Gleeson is now a ghost town with the ruins of the old hospital and school still visible. The Gleeson Jail was restored and is now a museum filled with artifacts, newspaper articles and memorabilia from Gleeson’s past.
The jail is owned and operated by the Bono family, who are longtime residents of Gleeson.
Driggers recommends wearing flats or comfortable shoes, hats and sunglasses and layering clothing to keep cool, as well as umbrellas in case of rain.
Directions from Sierra Vista: Go south on State Route 90 or north on State Route 92 to Martin Luther King Parkway. Turn onto East Charleston Road and then right on East Allen Street in Tombstone. Take a left turn on Sout First Street and then a right on U.S. Route 80. Turn left on North Camino San Rafael then right on Gleeson Road until North High Lonesome Road. Gleeson Jail is on the right at the intersection of Gleeson and North High Lonesome roads.
The Gleeson jail is open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours are free, but donations are welcome.