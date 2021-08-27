The story goes that Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone in 1876 and shortly after he uttered a command to his associate, Thomas Watson, he received a call from a company warning him that his car warranty was expired.
It’s a joke that anyone who has purposely ignored answering a phone call from an unknown number can understand. The blessing of instant mobile communication brings with it the plague of “robocalls,” and a few other annoying, unwanted consequences. Choosing not to answer usually means we identify the caller as a telemarketer who is soliciting for a donation, promoting a product or otherwise pestering us with something we don’t want to hear.
Let it go to voicemail if the caller has something meaningful to say.
That could be changing.
The Federal Communications Commission will soon require major U.S. voice service providers to utilize software that validates telephone numbers. This is intended to stop scammers who call pretending to be the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration or the local Sheriff’s department.
Going forward, those who use a mobile phone are more likely to see a check mark or other identification on their cellphone screen, indicating that the phone number on that call is accurate. Caller ID authentication – which was supposed to be in place for big carriers by June 30 – will make it easier for phone companies to block illegal robocalls in the first place or label them as likely spam.
All robocalls won’t end. You can still get a robocall when school’s canceled or delayed due to weather. And you can get a robocall to alert you to pick up your prescriptions or to discover that your airline flight is delayed. The law isn’t targeting legitimate robocalls.
Fraudulent robocall schemes end up costing Americans about $10 billion annually, according to the FCC.
Robocalls reached out to consumers 22 billion times in the first five months of 2021, according to the call blocking app called YouMail, which forecasts that robocalls are on pace to hit 52 billion this year.
The good news is that some of these robocalls could be trending down already. Consumers received a bit less than 4 billion robocalls in May, down 9.9% from April, according to YouMail.
There are steps you can take to further block these annoying calls.
Experts advise that the easiest step is simply not to answer any call from an unknown number. Same with a text message: if the message comes from an unknown source and includes a link, ignore and delete.
There are also applications available for mobile phones — several are free — that utilize software to identify legitimate calls.
We’re looking forward to a future when we have no fear of answering a phone call, even from an unknown number. If what the FCC is telling us is true, that date may be in the near future.
• • •
We were sad to see the Bisbee Blues Festival was canceled last week.
It’s a testament to the seriousness of the current COVID-19 resurgence.
Ticketholder for the Sept. 18 event, which featured the internationally-enjoyed Los Lobos, can get their money back during the next two weeks.
