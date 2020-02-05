SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Gov. Doug Ducey as he presents his 2020 State of the State-Sierra Vista, taking place at the Cochise College Student Union, 901 North Colombo Ave., Bldg. 1000, in Sierra Vista, on Feb. 26. This is the first time the governor has presented a State of the State in Sierra Vista.
Date: Feb. 26, 2020
• 8-8:30 a.m. Registration/Breakfast
• 8:30-9:30 a.m. Gov. Ducey 2020 State of the State-Sierra Vista
• 9:30 a.m. — Conclusion
Tickets are $25 and include breakfast.
Limited seating and sponsorships. Purchase your tickets online at www.sierravistaareachamber.com or by phone at 520-458-6940. The Sierra Vista Area Chamber promotes business and provides leadership for the improvement of the community.
— Submitted by the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce