When people come together, magic can happen.
Echoing Hope Ranch is an agricultural-based organization that provides services for kids and adults with autism.
It is the first establishment that offers services ranging from work opportunities to group-supported programs. There are 41 people working on the ranch and it has been operating for 11 years. The organization is located by the San Pedro River in Hereford.
Chanse Frenette, the executive director of strategy and planning, said the idea of this organization came from a group of parents that wanted to give their children, past the age of 18, services that could benefit their lives.
With the services Echoing Hope Ranch provides, it is able to help clients build new skills, establish a sustaining lifestyle and earn a wage, Frenette said.
Colby Holcomb has been working on the ranch for eight months. He is a fire marshal and mechanic for the ranch and volunteers with the Palominas Fire District.
“I like to learn about being a fire marshal and train others,” Holcomb said.
Echoing Hope Ranch recently received a grant of $19,989.24 from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s Thriving Communities Grant Program.
“I love it,” said Tim Golding, a gardener for the ranch.
Golding has been working on the ranch for 10 months. He said being a part of this organization has been nice.
“The grant will be used to provide our agricultural and Group Supported Programs with vertical gardening systems that will increase our produce output and in turn will impact the local community,” a press release from the ranch informed.
The ranch was awarded the grant from the food bank based on strict criteria.
“Echoing Hope Ranch clearly identified an important community need: strengthening the regional food system and increasing local food pantry access to locally-grown varieties of fresh food,” said Audra Christophel, director of community development for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. “Our goal is to support them in exploring this endeavor.”
Frenette added that the ranch donates 40 pounds of food per week to schools and 30 pounds to community food banks and the farmer's market.
“Our goal with this grant is to add an additional 30 pounds per week to the food bank,” Frenette said.
This is the first year the organization has been awarded a grant and the plan is to incorporate more agricultural services in order to feed the public, Frenette said.
The idea of applying for the grant started when the ranch met with the community food bank to discuss needs and services. Nicole Calhoun, food capacity supervisor for the food bank, approached the group about the opportunity.
Frenette said the grant is a mutually beneficial opportunity for the ranch and for the food bank.
“We see these investments as an important way to center the unique challenges and community-driven solutions identified and implemented by the folks who live and work every day in these communities,” Christophel said.
In addition to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Echoing Hope Ranch also works with the Salvation Army and the Tombstone Community Food Bank.
“I feel pretty good,” Holcomb said. “I’m excited.”