A total of $19,250 in scholarships were awarded to students during the Bisbee Foundation’s spring grant cycle.
The students are Jessalyn Feller, Yasmin Morales, Lilian Morales, Emily J. Cayer, Andrea Flores, Ember Gulden, Breanna Postles, Mia Potenza Parsons and A. Denogean Diaz.
The following community organizations received grants totaling $7,624 from the foundation: Friends of Copper Queen Library, Bisbee Community Chorus, Bisbee Fiber Arts, Bisbee Community Coaster Race, Bisbee Science Lab Summer Program, MAKE Fest, World Aids Day, Plein Air Festival, Historic Warren Community and Turkey Vulture Educational Programming.
The foundation grant and scholarship programs are funded by donations, endowments and invested capital. As President Brenda Morales explained, “We use the interest on our principal and endowments — that have grown substantially in the past several years — to fund our grants and scholarships. We do not spend the principal. With sound financial management we have built a sustainable base in order to fund organizations and individuals.”
The Bisbee Foundation has minimal operating expenses and no paid employees. A small percentage of its holding is paid annually to The Arizona Community Foundation for professional management of its investments.
Anyone wishing to support the Bisbee Foundation scholarship and grant programs or would like information on the benefits and possibilities of Giving Where You Live can do so by emailing bisbeefoundation1@gmail.com.