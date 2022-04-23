Shannon Auger was a 9-year-old Huachuca Mountain third-grader the first time she visited Gray Hawk Nature Center.
That was 20 years ago.
Today, Auger brings her own Huachuca Mountain students to the nature center where they meet its founder and director Sandy Anderson. With the San Pedro River as her classroom, Anderson teaches youngsters the importance of protecting the area’s natural wonders, with the river as a special focus. The children walk along the San Pedro's banks under sprawling cottonwood trees, learn about the diverse habitats it supports and meet some of the animals Anderson uses for educational purposes.
Since starting the nature center nearly 30 years ago, literally thousands of children have visited the nonprofit research and educational facility. Most walk away with lifelong memories of the experience, including changed attitudes about creatures they once feared.
“I’ll never forget our field trips to Gray Hawk,” Auger said. “I came here three different times while in elementary school and because of Miss Sandy (Anderson), those visits made me more comfortable with Arizona and where we live. I’m no longer afraid of snakes because of her.”
As someone who strives to pass her love for nature and the great outdoors onto generations of children, Auger’s testimonial is exactly the message Anderson hopes to instill in her young audiences.
“I can’t tell you how many parents have visited Gray Hawk as children and come back years later with their own kids on field trips,” she said while leading Auger’s second-graders on a brief trek along the river Friday morning. “It’s amazing what they remember. It makes me feel like my life has been worthwhile.”
Now, after 30 years of working to preserve and protect the San Pedro River, native animals and habitats, Anderson is looking for someone to serve as the nature center’s new director.
“I’m ready to retire, but we need to be sharing this beautiful place with future generations so they will appreciate what we have, before it’s lost forever.”
Getting the word out
In an effort to find the right person for the directorship position, Anderson is putting together a creative package about the nature center and its research and educational programs.
On Friday, musician Dana Lyons, someone Anderson introduced as a long-time musician and folk icon, sang two environmentally-related songs to Auger’s students. Lyons stood in the San Pedro River and faced the kids who were seated on the river’s banks while he sang “Drop of Water” and “Habitat.”
“This is my first time visiting the beautiful San Pedro River,” Lyons told the students before starting “Drop of Water,” a song about the consequences of damming rivers. “The San Pedro is one of the very few undammed rivers that goes through the desert.”
He told the students that by damming rivers, they no longer flow freely and important habitats are destroyed.
“The great era of dam building has come to an end as humans are realizing how bad dams are,” Anderson said.
Videographer Mike Foster, who works with Friends of the San Pedro River, was on hand to capture Lyons as he performed his mini-concert.
The habitat song, written by Bill Oliver of Austin, Texas, was written as an interactive kids song. The students were invited to join Lyons while he sang the chorus.
Meanwhile, Foster was busy recording this for the video Anderson wants to present to prospective director candidates.
“I’m going to advertise the position of Gray Hawk Nature Center director for the purpose of continuing to use the property for education and research,” she said. “It’s so important that the nature center keeps on. I want to die knowing that kids are down on the river learning about the biodiversity it brings to this area.”
After returning from the river venture, the students were rewarded with a “meet and greet” with some of Anderson’s animals. They sat quietly while Anderson produced a black-tailed rattlesnake named Cochise to educate them about staying safe around venomous snakes.
They also met Spot the Gila monster, who dozed quietly in the sun while Anderson talked about how the venomous lizard is protected under Arizona law. While they’re venomous, Gila monsters are slow moving and do not bite unless humans attempt to pick them up and handle them.
“There is never, ever a reason to kill a rattlesnake or Gila monster, unless they’re injured,” she said. “If you see or hear a rattlesnake, move away from it. Do not get bitten by attempting to approach, handle, remove or kill a rattlesnake.”
As a highlight, students were allowed to hold corn snakes that Anderson had in her collection. Even some of the more apprehensive children conjured up the courage to hold a snake.
“I have changed so many comfort zones through education,” Anderson said while watching kids handle the snakes. “Nature completely changes lives, and that’s why these educational programs are so important.”