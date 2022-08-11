SIERRA VISTA — While some may think Phoenix lawmakers are deaf and blind to the water problems plaguing the aquifers in rural areas of the state, and particularly in Cochise County, state Rep. Gail Griffin says wait a minute.
“We have a lot of bills that show we’re doing something,” she said in an interview.
In information she provided, 10 bills dealing with statewide water issues have been passed or are still in debate in 2022, one of which is Senate Bill 1067. This bill deals with Water Infrastructure Finance Authority revisions allowing cities, counties and other water supply entities to obtain financial assistance with loan repayment agreements without the need to go to the voters as long as there are federal infrastructure funds involved and no secondary property tax revenue is used.
Griffin introduced House Bill 2231, which allows small property owners to get pro bono assistance for properties involved with the Gila and Little Colorado rivers adjudications from a state university if they cannot afford counsel to represent them.
Still awaiting approval is HB 2836, also introduced by Griffin, which would allow an “interim ground water review area.” It would require a petition signed by at least half of the irrigation users of groundwater and at least 10% of registered voters within the specified area for such a district to be declared.
The bill includes a clarification “that all irrigation users of groundwater within the boundaries of a proposed district, regardless of legal residence may vote in an election.”
It would hold any agricultural use within the area to only the lands irrigated during the previous five years. After a review, the Arizona Department of Water Resources could determine if the district needs to continue.
She is not in favor of Active Management Areas or and Irrigation Nonexpansion Area, as exists in the Douglas basin, and sees this interim review period as a better solution.
County voters will have the opportunity to decide if they want AMAs for the Willcox and Douglas basins come November. The grass roots effort by Arizona Water Defenders volunteers gathered community support and collected more than 3,000 signatures to get the measures on the ballot, which indicates the extent of the concern for the Sulphur Springs Valley groundwater.
The state has earmarked $30 million to improve farm irrigation efficiency, such as drip irrigation and desalination techniques like those used in Israel, she said. That alone could save 20% to 30% of groundwater use, while increasing yields.
WIFA could provide loans to improve, repair and maintain water delivery systems that could save around 10% of groundwater just through fixing leaky pipelines.
The plan is to increase water conservation and explore recharge and treated wastewater for potential projects to boost the state’s aquifers.
Though years away from completion, a proposed desalination plant to be built in Mexico has been discussed. It could cost $3 billion to $5 billion, but would eliminate Mexico’s need for Central Arizona Project water, she said.
“We have to come up with solutions on a statewide basis,” Griffin noted. "The money is there to put towards projects.”
Based on the success of the county’s $1.9 million Horseshoe Draw sediment and flood control project, she said the ADWR and Arizona State Land Department have identified seven possible locations in the state for similar projects.
Most rainwater is lost to evaporation, a problem throughout the state. She wants to support more recharge efforts to take back some of that water and put it in the ground.
State and local officials are aware of the problems with the declining water table in the Willcox basin. When pumping exceeds natural recharge, the ground collapses, forming fissures. A number of them have passed under county and state highways, disrupting traffic along two main corridors — U.S. Route 191 and Arizona 80. ADWR hydrologists said Cochise County had become the fissure hot spot in the state.
2016 assistance bill
In 2016, Griffin went to a meeting with ranchers, farmers, property owners, business owners and environmentalists in Willcox to discuss the water problems within the Willcox aquifer. The consensus at the time was if a person experienced a well going dry or a noticeable water level decline in a well, those in the agricultural industry would be willing to contribute to deepen wells or hook them up to a system. However, they wanted a restriction making the funding only available to the Sulphur Springs Valley residents. They were adamant that no money would be offered for the San Pedro Valley aquifer.
So, she introduced Senate Bill 1459, and as passed, it allows the county boards of supervisors to establish the program and provide a fiduciary to manage and report on donated funds and to whom they were given. So, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors could set up a program operation whether led by county staff or a private nonprofit. No general fund money is allowed to be used. It was limited to low income or fixed income people, she said.
“But, no one has taken advantage of the bill,” Griffin noted. “I’ve talked to people who said they would donate a few thousand dollars. Let’s see what we can do to help people.”
Griffin said the county could have taken applications for people seeking help and appoint people to “put something together so they can help the local people. That’s something I would like to see. Cattle growers and farmers in the state were willing to contribute.”
The county board discussed the problems existing in the Sulphur Springs Valley in 2016 and Griffin’s bill, but did not take to the idea of becoming water supply managers. The supervisors believed the state or the companies that said they wanted to help those who lost their water supplies to agriculture should be responsible.