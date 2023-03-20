BISBEE — The Cochise County Board of Supervisors may undergo an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice at the behest of U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona's 7th District.
Grijalva requested the U.S. Department of Justice look into the Feb. 28 meeting in which two members of the board — Peggy Judd and Thomas Crosby — appointed County Recorder David Stevens as county elections director.
Judd, Crosby and Stevens disregarded a letter from Arizona Solicitor General Joshua Bendor to the board and County Attorney Brian McIntyre on Feb. 27, the day prior to the meeting, concerning “serious questions about the legality of the action. The draft agreement does not cite any basis for the board’s authority to delegate its statutorily assigned election duties to the Recorder, a constitutionally distinct county officer. Nor does the draft agreement cite any authority for the Board and Recorder to enlarge the Recorder’s powers beyond what the Legislature has prescribed by statute.”
Grijalva said,“This action appears to be an attempt to undermine the established precedent in order to support a specific political agenda. I am concerned that this agreement may result in the partisan administration of elections in Cochise County,”
He noted Stevens has a history “of endorsing election denialism and has close connections with election denying candidates in Arizona,” like Mark Finchem, the candidate who lost the Arizona Secretary of State race in 2022. Finchem went to the Jan. 6 “insurrection and has sought to demonize and politicize election ministerial roles and undermine the integrity of democratic processes in our state and across the country,” Grijalva said.
Grijalva agrees with Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who stated, “In shifting all election duties to the Recorder — a distinct constitutional county officer — the agreement says not a word about how or whether the public may still have access to deliberations on matters that the Board would normally consider in open meetings.”
In Arizona, most of the 15 counties have separated elections duties between an elected county recorder and an appointed elections director, Grijalva said. Duties of the county recorder include “maintaining voter registration records for all jurisdictions within the county and performing related responsibilities as statutorily required. This includes voter registration outreach, mailing early ballots for voters who request them, receiving nomination and petition paperwork, and confirming signatures on completed ballots.”
However, Grijalva continued, the county elections director handles the administrative work of running elections in the county which includes establishing Election Day polling locations, hiring personnel such as poll workers and officials and the tabulation of ballots and performs the state mandated verification audits. The final approval for such activities is then approved by the county supervisors.
Grijalva stated, “In my opinion, given the past actions by Mr. Stevens and members of the Republican majority on the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, this broad consolidation of power in Mr. Stevens is dangerous and threatens to undermine faith in Cochise County elections.”
Grijalva asked the DOJ to “monitor the election processes under Stevens’ management and provide Mayes with the resources and support her office may need to protect voting rights and the integrity of elections in Arizona.”
Mayes has already begun an investigation into Crosby for potential violations of open meeting laws and ignoring the advice from the County Attorney’s Office.
He, along with Judd and Stevens, tried to force a hand count of ballots cast at all the county’s vote centers last year, with the exclusion of early and provisional ballots. The supervisors was sued for interfering in the 2022 general election and a judge called a halt to the plan.
Former county Elections Director Lisa Marra followed the legal advice from Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts and County Attorney Brian McIntyre, who cautioned her about participating in a possible illegal hand count.
When she refused, she was sued by Judd and Crosby who hired attorney Bryan Blehm, known for defending failed state office candidates on claims of voter fraud.
Judd and Crosby hired Blehm to sue Marra without a public deliberation, and Supervisor Ann English, a Democrat, knew nothing about the suit against Marra.
The supervisors were sued by the Secretary of State for refusing to approve the 2022 election results by the state mandated deadline. A judge ordered them to follow Arizona statutes and approve the results the same afternoon of the hearing.
Judd and Crosby hired attorney Daniel McCauley prior to the hearing. McCauley failed to show up in person or electronically. Crosby did not attend the court-ordered meeting. Judd and English did as the judge ordered and certified the 2022 election results.
At the Feb. 28 meeting, Judd and Crosby handed over the duties of the election director to Stevens. Crosby introduced his own draft and one developed by Stevens, which were never added to the agenda, and Judd and Crosby approved what was called the “Stevens agreement." Those actions are currently being investigated by Mayes.
Crosby and Judd discussed language and amendments not reflected in the draft agreement posted for the public, Mayes stated.
English, who has opposed the efforts of her colleagues, noted, “The public was not aware of certain amendments that had been made since the draft agreement was publicly posted.”
In a subsequent letter to the supervisors, Arizona Assistant Attorney General Luci Davis said that, by law, the publicly posted agendas must list the specific matters to be discussed, and the board may not discuss, consider or make decisions on other matters.
The agenda did not indicate the supervisors would consider amendments subsequently made to the posted draft agreement.
Legal bills mounting
In mid-October, Judd and Crosby said county taxpayer money would not be used to pay attorney fees if they were sued, as McIntyre and Roberts suggested could happen.
The Secretary of State was awarded $86,394 in attorney fees as well as an additional $2,020 for other fees as a result of the delay of election results.
The county also has to pay $30,715 for Marra’s attorney fees from the personal lawsuit filed by Judd and Crosby. The county has not received a bill from Blehm on that case.
Cochise County deputies provided security for a number of meetings on election topics to ensure opposite sides remained peaceful. That bill was nearly $20,000.
Taxpayer money used so far is $139,129.