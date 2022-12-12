What does two Oregon ranchers’ pardons from former President Donald Trump have to do with an enormous community housing development in Benson?
According to U.S. Reps. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., and Kate Porter, D-Calif., a lot, and the Department of Justice has again been asked to look into possible crimes by Mike Ingram, owner of El Dorado Holdings Inc. and the Villages at Vigneto development.
They suspect he “facilitated a series of contributions to a pro–Trump super PAC” as evidence from a trove of emails “that Ingram, a businessman with unique access to high–ranking Trump administration officials, may have unduly influenced former President Trump’s decision to pardon convicted public lands arsonists Dwight Hammond and his son Steven Hammond in exchange for a sizable donation to a pro-Trump Super PAC.”
In 2012, Dwight Lincoln Hammond Jr., 73, and his son, Steven Dwight Hammond, 46, both residents of Diamond, Oregon, were sentenced to five years in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken for arsons they committed on federal lands. The men allegedly ignited a series of fires on lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which the Hammonds had leased for their cattle operation.
The letter from the Congressional members explained, “According to DOJ, the Hammonds informed BLM that a fire they had started on Hammond's private property to burn off invasive species had inadvertently spread to public lands. However, witnesses, including a relative, later came forward and testified that Steven Hammond had instructed companions to drop lit matches on the ground, with the effect of destroying evidence that a Hammond hunting party had illegally slaughtered deer on the BLM lands. By law, arson on federal lands carries a five–year mandatory minimum sentence.”
The men were sentenced in October 2015, and though granted time served still spent a few years in prison.
According to Grijalva and Porter, Trump pardoned the men after a series of donations had been made to his PAC. So they requested documents from Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland regarding the “incident of potential bribery between senior officials in the Trump administration and real estate developer Mike Ingram.”
In May, the Committee on Natural Resources filed its “first-ever criminal referral to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)" alleging potential bribery regarding a Trump administration decision about Ingram’s proposed real estate development, the Villages at Vigneto in Benson. They outlined the evidence “of a likely criminal quid pro quo between Trump administration officials, including former U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) Secretary David Bernhardt, and real estate developer Mike Ingram.”
Vigneto is a proposed, 12,000-acre, 28,000-home multiuse development which has been in the planning stages for the past seven years.
Environmental groups and residents of the county voiced serious concerns at the time and filed suits against Vigneto on the grounds of water use by thousands of people that would cause changes in the protected San Pedro River and the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
Under the Clean Water Act and its implementing regulations, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was required to thoroughly analyze the impacts of the proposed Vigneto development and to ensure that any unavoidable impacts were adequately mitigated.
Permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge and fill washes on the property had been granted and reversed over the years due to environmental concerns and regulations. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had denied approval of the CWA permit.
In 2016, former FWS supervisor Steve Spangle wrote: “Based on the information provided, and a site visit with you, your staff and representatives from WestLand Resources, Inc., we do not concur with your determination that the proposed action may affect, but not likely to affect, these species and their respective proposed critical habitat.”
After he retired, Spangle turned whistleblower and said he had been forced to change his biological opinion due to the urging of an attorney for the DOI and grant the permit.
It led to an investigation that revealed there was a meeting between Ingram and Interior Department Secretary David Bernhardt at a Montana retreat.
According to the filing, on Oct. 6, 2017, “Ingram made an unusual out of cycle $10,000 donation to the Trump Victory Fund. Less than three weeks later, on Oct. 26, 2017, Spangle officially reversed FWS’ decision on Vigneto.”
Ingram was not the only one who made a large campaign donation that day, according to Grijalva and Porter. There were “12 other individuals from Arizona, most of whom have personal or professional connections to Ingram, who donated a total of $241,600 to the Trump Victory Fund or the Republican National Committee on or near the same day. All 13 individuals donated in a similar pattern, indicating a coordinated effort. Conspicuously, throughout the entire 2017–2018 election cycle, there were no other days in which more than three people from Arizona donated $2,700 or more to the Trump Victory Fund.”
The same day as Ingram’s donation, “the Trump administration announced it would re–evaluate Vigneto’s Clean Water Act permit. There is evidence that Ingram had advance notice of this announcement, giving him time to coordinate the donations,” they stated.
“The findings of this investigation show us yet again that the previous administration cast career staff expertise aside while they handed out federal agency decisions to Trump’s buddies and big donors on a pay-to-play basis,” Grijalva said.
“The Villages at Vigneto may not be a household name for many Americans, but to Arizonans, it’s been a looming threat to our fragile desert ecosystem for years,” he continued. “Allowing the development of 28,000 homes, golf courses, resorts, and other commercial buildings to suck the San Pedro River dry during a time of unprecedented drought is nonsensical on its face and agency staff were right to be concerned. It seems Vigneto’s developer figured backroom deals with top Trump officials would be a more fruitful avenue for getting his way — it’s a shame he wasn’t wrong.
“I strongly urge the Justice Department to take up this investigation and make sure the right people are held accountable for what they’ve done and how they’ve betrayed the trust of the American people.”
Communications revealed that on May 25, 2018, Ingram’s executive assistant sent an email to Ben Cassidy, DOI’s Senior Deputy Director for External and Intergovernmental Affairs, and included two news articles arguing for pardons for the Hammonds as well as an op-ed by Trump–era BLM Director William Perry Pendley.
On July 1, 2018, a proponent for pardoning the Hammonds tweeted that President Trump is “seriously considering a pardon.”
It was followed on July 2, 2018, by a $10,000 out of cycle donation to the America First Action Inc. Super PAC and a pardon for the Hammonds was issued on July 10, 2018.
Ingram made one other $10,000 donation during the 2017–18 election cycle which became the subject of the committee’s criminal referral regarding the Villages at Vigneto development in May. In that case, Ingram and 12 other individuals, many of whom maintained personal or professional relationships with Ingram, donated nearly a quarter of a million dollars to the Trump Victory Fund and the Republican National Committee “on the same day or within just a few days that a major federal action regarding Vigneto was made in Ingram’s favor.
“The parallels between the Vigneto case and the Hammonds’ pardons raise significant concerns about another potential case of bribery under the Trump administration and warrant further investigation,” Grijalva noted.
Though asked for comments, neither Ingram or Eric Hollensbee, an attorney with El Dorado Holdings Inc., responded.
A communication with Washington, D.C., attorney Lanny Davis, who represented Vigneto in the previous legal wrangling, said, “I know Mike Ingram personally and as the head of a company I have represented — and I have no doubts about his integrity and honesty. This allegation of a connection between Mr. Ingram’s support for a pardon, which was supported by others in the Oregon ranching community, and any political donation Mr. Ingram made is baseless — another example of innuendo accusations of a crime unsupported by facts.”
The DOJ is considering the referral, but no charges have been filed.