COCHISE COUNTY — A small contingent of area residents unhappy with the proposed demolition of the former Miracle Bible Valley College fronting State Route 92 and subsequent auction by Cochise County, which owns the 39-acre property, are hoping to preserve the site instead of destroying it.

Upset that the county is accepting bids for demolition of the college’s domed cathedral and outbuildings — which county Development Services Director Dan Coxworth said have deteriorated and are dangerous — without notifying residents in the area, the group says it is taking steps to try to save it as a protected historical property.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?