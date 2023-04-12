COCHISE COUNTY — A small contingent of area residents unhappy with the proposed demolition of the former Miracle Bible Valley College fronting State Route 92 and subsequent auction by Cochise County, which owns the 39-acre property, are hoping to preserve the site instead of destroying it.
Upset that the county is accepting bids for demolition of the college’s domed cathedral and outbuildings — which county Development Services Director Dan Coxworth said have deteriorated and are dangerous — without notifying residents in the area, the group says it is taking steps to try to save it as a protected historical property.
Daryl Wilhite, Frances Alvarez, Rebekah Allen Jones, Jean Guiffrida and Linda Coonts told the county Board of Supervisors earlier this week they’ve contacted the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office to see if the property is considered eligible to meet the National Register Criteria for Evaluation.
The group claims Miracle Valley Bible College is a historic site — it was built in 1958 by Pentecostal evangelist and faith healer A.A. Allen, who was part of the “Voice of Healing” movement of that era — and has “old buildings with character and a history,” according to a member of the group.
A gun battle occurred across the highway in 1982 known as the “Miracle Valley Shootout” between Christ Miracle Healing Center church members and county deputies that resulted in the deaths of two people.
Attempts to contact members of the group by the Herald/Review were unsuccessful.
However, Dr. William Collins, National Register of Historic Places program coordinator from the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office, told the Herald/ Review that to list a property in the National Register, it first must be "nominated" by filling out an official registration form.
Despite the deteriorating buildings, Collins said that’s usually not a factor for rejecting a nomination.
“The condition of a property is not a relevant factor in the evaluation of whether a property is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places,” said Collins. “As long as the property retains its essential historic physical features, even if in poor condition, it can qualify. Full loss of historic features, inappropriate additions or other alterations may cause the loss of essential physical features.”
Collins said the nomination form is evaluated by the Arizona Historic Sites Review Committee, and may be submitted to the Keeper of the National Register by the Arizona State Historic Preservation Officer for final acceptance.
“The Keeper of the National Register, a division of the National Park Service, has the final word on the listing of properties,” he added.
While the National Register Criteria for Evaluation involves examining the property’s age, significance and integrity for potential eligibility, it also states that a property will not be listed if, for individual properties, the owner objects.
That could potentially present a major stumbling block for the group, since Cochise County owns the site, which was deeded to the state of Arizona last March for failure of past owners to pay more than $600,000 in property taxes. The 39-acre property was then turned over to the county’s Board of Supervisors.
The county has spent almost $50,000 on an asbestos cleanup and removal in two buildings and the next site is the chapel so it can be demolished. It is expected to cost almost $50,000 and could come down in May or June.
As for the length of time it would take for the bible college to receive historical status, Collins said the Arizona Historic Sites Review Committee meets three times a year, with timing requirements for legal notifications.
“The Keeper of the National Register takes 45 days for the evaluation at their level, so as a rough approximation, someone who diligently prepared the registration form could potentially see it through to listing in six month-ish," he said.
“Since the registration form is not simple to fill out and sometimes requires revisions identified through the review process, it usually takes longer.”
