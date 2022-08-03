SIERRA VISTA — Assistant prosecutor Raymond Haight, now one of two candidates vying to become Cochise County Division I Superior Court Judge in November, says he is humbled by his victory in Tuesday's primary election and is ready to tackle the challenges the next three months of campaigning will surely bring.
While the election results that poured in Tuesday evening are referred to as "unofficial" and do not include provisional or early ballots dropped off at vote centers, Haight beat his opponent, Ruth Faulkner — also an assistant prosecutor with Cochise County — by 1,466 votes, county records show. Faulkner, who said that ballots are still being counted, garnered 6,224 votes.
Haight will now square off against Joel Larson, a Cochise County assistant legal defender who once ran that office for several years.
Both men see each other as formidable opponents, as well as friends.
"I'm quite happy for Ray," said Larson, who received 7,666 votes in his race. "Ruth was a strong opponent and the vote was close. Although we are now running for the same office, I consider Ray a colleague first, and a fellow candidate second. I don't think of him as an opponent because I believe that both of us have the goal of serving the people of Cochise County."
Larson even recounted a favor that Haight's team did for him.
"As you know, Ray's team did me a solid by recovering one of my signs that was sucked up by a dust devil," Larson said. "Ray personally returned it to me. I was happy for the opportunity to return the favor last weekend in Willcox when I noticed that both our signs had been damaged."
"It's really incredibly humbling to see the support from the number of voters," Haight said Wednesday morning. "Never having done this before, you really don't know what to expect.
"I posted all day at the polling center at Shiloh Church (and) to see the process, to see the people coming in to vote and knowing that you're a part of that was really humbling. It's just an overwhelming feeling that you could have that impact on people."
He says he has read two articles in the Herald/Review in which a judge who is retiring in December and a fairly new jurist who has been on the bench for less than two years have both described the job as a solitary and daunting one with a lot of work.
But Haight said he is not frightened.
"I'm excited by the challenge," he says. "The challenge is a large one. Judge (Jason) Lindstrom made it clear that it's beyond what any lawyer could expect, being elevated to judge. Every attorney thinks they can do it, but until that responsibility is upon you, you don't know."
He reiterated what both Lindstrom and Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal — whose seat Haight and Larson are competing for — said regarding the workload carried by rural judges because of the lack of resources available. Judges in larger markets such as Phoenix and Tucson are outfitted with clerks and assistants who help them with their caseloads.
"When you're a rural judge, you're a one-man or one-woman band," Haight said.
For the next three months of campaigning, Haight, who has had experience in civil and family law as well as criminal, said he plans to "just stay the course."
"I have the experience and the temperament to be a good servant for the citizens of Cochise County," he said. "I'm just going to stay on that message. It is very exciting. I'm just grateful for the confidence of the voters."