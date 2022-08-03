haight

Newly elected Republican candidate for Division 1 Superior Court Judge Raymond Haight talks with voters during Tuesday’s primary elections at a Sierra Vista precinct.

 submitted

SIERRA VISTA — Assistant prosecutor Raymond Haight, now one of two candidates vying to become Cochise County Division I Superior Court Judge in November,  says he is humbled by his victory in Tuesday's primary election and is ready to tackle the challenges the next three months of campaigning will surely bring.

While the election results that poured in Tuesday evening are referred to as "unofficial" and do not include provisional or early ballots dropped off at vote centers, Haight beat his opponent, Ruth Faulkner — also an assistant prosecutor with Cochise County — by 1,466 votes, county records show. Faulkner, who said that ballots are still being counted, garnered 6,224 votes.

