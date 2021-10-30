If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
HUACHUCA CITY — Decked out as superheroes, witches, clowns and an assortment of characters, Huachuca City School youngsters delighted spectators as they wound around campus for the school’s Halloween parade Friday.
Kindergartener Athena Doles came as ice princess Elsa out of Disney’s 2013 animated film "Frozen."
Her parents, Brandi and Xavier Doles, attended Friday’s celebration.
“She was so excited about dressing up for this,” Xavier Doles said. “The parade was fun to watch. There were so many creative costumes.”
Parents were invited to have lunch with the students and visit a Scholastic Book Fair in the school library.
“I have two grandchildren attending school here, one in kindergarten and one in seventh grade,” said Ellie Saari. “This is the first year that we’ve attended the parade and it was fun to see how the teachers and staff dressed up right along with the kids. Activities like this make school so much more fun.”
Melissa Miles, whose daughter is an eighth-grader, said last year’s Halloween event was canceled because of COVID-19.
“I’m glad to see the school is doing something special for the students again this year," she said. "COVID caused so many activities like this to be canceled.”
First- and second-grade teachers dressed up as minions and sang the “Banana Song.”
“We hold a costume parade every year and parents are invited to watch,” said Principal Kevin Beaman, who was dressed as Gru in "Despicable Me." “They’re also invited to other activities, including the book fair, and they can join their kids in the cafeteria for lunch.”
The Huachuca City Mustangs Parent Teacher Organization held a Fall Fest from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening at the school. The event featured food, games and prizes.
“Kids love Halloween,” said Romaine Doty, the school’s front desk clerk, dressed in a 1920s flapper costume. “The parade was cute. We had a lot of animated characters this year, an inflatable dinosaur and a duck, and just a nice variety of costumes.”
Sunday evening, 5:30 to 7:30, Halloween in Huachuca City continues with the drive-thru “Creepy Candy Cruise,” at which costumed kids receive candy at an assortment of stops while passing through the Huachuca City town hall parking lot.
