BISBEE — Backpedaling from a decision made on Monday, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors no longer will perform a 100% hand count of ballots in the upcoming General Election and will follow state statutes rather than break the law.

Arizona State Elections Director Kori Lorick sent a letter to Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, both Republicans, warning them Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was ready to enforce election laws if they did not comply with her order to retract the decision by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Supervisors chairwoman Ann English voted against the hand count and was not included in the letter’s demands.

