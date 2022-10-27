At left, Cochise County Supervisor Ann English and County Administrator Richard Karwaczka attend Wednesday’s meeting with county attorney Brian McIntyre, right and Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Christine Roberts, seated next to McIntyre.
Cochise County Recorder David Stevens attends Wednesday’s emergency meeting in Bisbee in response to the secretary of state’s letter to the supervisors regarding Monday’s ballot hand-count meeting.
People voice their opinion at Wednesday’s supervisor meeting about ballot hand counting.
BISBEE — Backpedaling from a decision made on Monday, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors no longer will perform a 100% hand count of ballots in the upcoming General Election and will follow state statutes rather than break the law.
Arizona State Elections Director Kori Lorick sent a letter to Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, both Republicans, warning them Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was ready to enforce election laws if they did not comply with her order to retract the decision by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Supervisors chairwoman Ann English voted against the hand count and was not included in the letter’s demands.
So, Judd and Crosby held an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss their options, and with Judd’s suggestion, voted to perform a limited hand count as the law allows in the Nov. 8 election.
County Administrator Richard Karwaczka reminded them they approved the 100% hand count of all ballots, including early ballots, for all races to be conducted by County Recorder David Stevens and to be completed by the canvass date for the election results.
However, Judd said she did not intend to vote for a 100% hand count.
“All along I intended to follow the law," she said. "We will do what we can. She doesn’t say don’t do it, just not every ballot. We just won’t do every single ballot and every single race. I found these statutes on my own and knew we couldn’t do what we wanted. We didn’t ever intend to break the law. We will do as big an expanded hand count as we can under the statute.
“If we back out, people will be less trustworthy of our elections. I pray the hand counts and the tabulations match and hope this doesn’t backfire.”
She says she received a lot of “thank yous” for the effort to hand count all ballots. Her mother has performed hand counts in the past and told her it was not hard to do.
She also said the state Senate was willing to foot the bill for any additional costs incurred by the county to perform such a count, though as The Arizona Republic reported, Senate President Karen Fann denied any such claims.
Judd said she had been in contact with a few lawyers who were willing to work pro bono, and knew people who would cover any legal costs.
Crosby also spoke with an attorney and was openly disgruntled when it was suggested to deviate from the original decision. His idea was to continue the chosen path and send Lorick a brief statement he presented:
“We know we have lots of work to do. If you care to assist, please contact County Recorder Stevens or Elections Director (Lisa) Marra. Best wishes in your future endeavors.
“Or, I’m willing to have no response at all.”
English stated, “I’m objecting to this. I think we’re leaning heavily on the county recorder, but you include the Election Department in this when staff is already working on the 2022 election.”
Crosby interrupted, shouting “No, no, no. It was an either/or situation for the county recorder or the Elections Department. Ms. Marra does not have to do this.”
Judd said, “We would allow Recorder Stevens to be in charge. We will do an expanded hand count under the statute. Lorick’s saying that’s a possibility. She doesn’t say don’t do it.”
The agreed upon letter to Lorick stated, “We know we have lots of work to do. If you care to assist, please contact County Recorder Stevens or Elections Director Marra. The Board wishes to follow all applicable requirements in statutes and the Elections Procedure Manual when conducting its expanded precinct hand count audit. That will mean there will not be a full hand count of every item on every ballot. Best wishes in your future endeavors.”
The second agenda item for the meeting was on seeking outside counsel for representation if a legal issue arises from the expanded hand count audit.
County Attorney Brian McIntyre, who recused himself as his office cannot participate in an illegal action, told them, “In the event the board incurs litigation over this, you need an attorney to handle it. You need to find someone who has experience in election matters and hand counts. If personal claims arise, you have to seek your own counsel. But, the county administrator should seek the attorney for the board.”
Crosby said there would be no costs to the county, “because we’re going to win."
English said, “We need to make sure we’re covered with someone who can give us advice on this.”
McIntyre pointed out, “If someone were to file suit against you, it would need to be expedited and would be set for next week.”
He said an attorney may need a retainer to represent Judd and Crosby.
They decided to table the outside attorney discussion until a special meeting to be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, so Crosby and Judd can provide the names they gathered for legal representation.
The supervisors will meet again at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, to further discuss the proposed hand count.
