BISBEE — There is a movement afoot to return to hand counts in Cochise County and two members of the Board of Supervisors appear poised to take the steps necessary to get a 100% hand count, starting possibly with the 2022 General Election.

Supervisors Peggy Judd, who represents District 3 (Benson east to Willcox), and Tom Crosby, who represents District 1 (Sierra Vista), requested the work session that was held Oct. 11 to discuss hand counting the 61,000 plus votes that could be cast in the Nov. 8 election.

