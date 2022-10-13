BISBEE — There is a movement afoot to return to hand counts in Cochise County and two members of the Board of Supervisors appear poised to take the steps necessary to get a 100% hand count, starting possibly with the 2022 General Election.
Supervisors Peggy Judd, who represents District 3 (Benson east to Willcox), and Tom Crosby, who represents District 1 (Sierra Vista), requested the work session that was held Oct. 11 to discuss hand counting the 61,000 plus votes that could be cast in the Nov. 8 election.
However, legal precedent may quash the move. According to Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Christine Roberts, trying to add a hand count in the final days prior to the General Election would not be permissible under the Purcell Principle.
“We are three and a half weeks away from the election," Roberts said. "The Purcell Principle says you don’t change election procedures that close to elections due to voter confusion.”
The Purcell Principle is a 2006 U.S. Supreme Court decision that states election rules should not be changed during the period just prior to an election “because it could confuse voters and election officials,” states Ballotpedia. It was an Arizona case before the Supreme Court, Purcell v. Gonzalez, that ended up reversing a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.
Roberts also noted the state’s Elections Procedures Manual did not provide any such authorization.
The manual states hand counts are allowed in cases only when there are problems with tabulation machines, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
In spite of Roberts' legal advice, Judd and Crosby want more information on how the county could add hand counts to the election process. Judd wants the opinion of the state Attorney General on the matter.
Judd said, “I don’t get where we’d be breaking the law for hand counting. And we could get people doing the hand counts to sign nondisclosure agreements to prevent information leaks.”
With Judd and Crosby in the majority, they requested staff follow up on their questions and determine if a hand count can be done in November.
Judd said she had 140 Republicans ready to volunteer their time to hand count ballots, which raised the eyebrows of Supervisor Ann English, a Democrat who represents the southern half of the county to the border of Sierra Vista.
She responded, “You only have Republicans?”
Judd said yes.
Judd continued, “It’s not because we have a poor election director or department. My constituents asked me for this one time to have a hand count. Wouldn’t it be nice to put people’s minds to rest?”
Crosby wanted the hand count measure placed on a special meeting agenda within two days so it could be done for the 2022 General Election. The county has to give 24-hour notice to the public on meetings and state the purpose of the meeting.
Cost was a concern for English, but Crosby said it “would be very low.”
County Recorder David Stevens thought it was doable and said the counting of early ballots could begin as soon as they are verified by his staff.
The comment puzzled English.
“I didn’t know you were counting ballots as soon as they came in," she said. She was concerned about staff knowing in advance how the candidate races and issues were faring.
Stevens agreed.
If the counting were to take place at the voting centers as proposed, there would need to be enough space to conduct the hand count without interference, Stevens added. He also suggested returning to 46 precincts around the county to make hand counting faster.
The switch from precincts to vote centers was made in 2015 and allows voters to cast their ballots at any one of the 17 centers. The change was due to the difficulty finding enough people to run the polling locations, as well as the popularity of mail-in ballots, which has grown to nearly 80% of registered voters, said Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra in a follow up interview.
“With each election cycle, more people choose to vote early and there is less turnout on Election Day,” she said.
When asked how much the elections department would have to spend to return to precincts, Marra said, “It’s less than a month away from a major election and I’m spending my time doing what I’m paid to do — run safe, accurate, secure elections for all voters. Unlike some, I haven’t spent time doing math projections to move our county and state backwards.”
Citizens discuss pros, cons
During the regular morning meeting the supervisors heard from voters in the Sierra Vista areas who felt a hand count would alleviate any concerns of the integrity of the Elections Department to run a clean election, even though all but two people commended Marra and her staff.
Kim DePew of Sierra Vista serves on the county Planning and Zoning Commission. She said when she was in poll worker training, the computers they used already had data in them and had not been cleared. It led her to question the honesty of the election department.
“Why is there such resistance to a hand count?” she asked. “We want to recapture citizen control over the election process. Many of us want hand counts.”
DePew also wants an end to no-excuse mail-in ballots and added, “Voting should be purposeful, not convenient.”
Poll worker Pamela Gravely of Sierra Vista agreed, “The data base had false information the morning we were trained.”
She questioned the accuracy of the 2020 vote count and wondered if all the votes cast were legal.
Marra explained during the Aug. 15 meeting of the Board of Supervisors on the acceptance of the Primary Election canvass, “Due to the new Electronic PollBooks being put into service this election, additional testing beyond the normal scope was conducted. This resulted in some test data being left in the tablets to test the import of data into state voter registration system files after the election. There were no differences in the actual voter turnout based on this testing, which is something we’ve always done to ensure the audit trail.”
Dr. Joseph Patterson of Sierra Vista emphasized the idea was not to eliminate the voting machines, but to “perform elections the way they’ve been done in the past” and hand count all the votes “to confirm the tabulations machines are correct. We just want to be sure we are satisfied that all the results are true.”
Inga McCord of Hereford was a Texas Instruments software engineer and suggested there “are bugs in all software that exists,” including the voting equipment.
Andrew Poznanski came from Poland to live in the U.S. and settled in Sierra Vista. He reminded everyone that the U.S. is a beacon of freedom and was concerned the country was headed toward communism.
“I want to stress the importance of election integrity," he said. "Eliminate the machines. They can be hacked. Utilize only paper ballots and go to a 100% hand count."
Sierra Vistan Randall Limbach, who has been a poll worker, was in favor of 100% hand count for every election. He acknowledged a random number of ballots were hand counted in 2022 as an audit of the voting machines and were found to be accurate.
“Lisa Marra provides quality training and her staff is very knowledgeable about the voting process and that resulted in an accurate count,” he said.
Fernando Jack Dona of Sierra Vista said, “The 45th president has claimed a fraudulent election has taken place. Let our county be the first to prove it was all a big lie. Do the hand count and prove our voting system is safe and secure or that the 45th president was right and there was a coup d'etat.”
Other speakers from Sierra Vista as well as Bisbee and Willcox believed strongly in the integrity of county elections, like Joan Murphy of Sierra Vista who said, “I’m upset over the mere suggestion of doing a hand count. We have a wonderful system in place that has passed the test of time and has not failed us. I not only reject your idea of a hand count as ludicrous and severely ill-timed, but also request your reasoning for coming up with the idea. I suspect the reason in having a work session is a way of furthering your goal of disenfranchising your constituency.”
Murphy brought up county Republican Party chairman Robert Montgomery’s alleged collusion as a fake elector in an attempt to overturn the will of Arizona voters who voted for President Joe Biden. She scolded the supervisors for appointing Montgomery to the county Planning and Zoning Commission and to a board seat on the Palominas Fire District.
Montgomery, along with 10 other Arizona Republicans, submitted a "fake elector" letter to the National Archive to thwart the actual 2020 election results.
Montgomery took issue with comments made about him and his participation in the "fake elector" letter and suggested the citizens were "uninformed" and should read the U.S. Constitution.
"I was honored to do that," he said.
Joe Gilliland of Bisbee told the supervisors he “never worried about” his vote being counted. He said the former president “committed more fraud while he was in office than anyone in the past.”
Bisbee resident Jennifer Druckman stated, “I have no idea why the Board of Supervisors wants to do something as archaic as return to hand count ballots.”
Steve Marlatt of Willcox has been a poll worker and said he was “shocked to hear of a proposed hand count. Cochise County prides itself on having the very best election system. The staff are bipartisan and take no stance on issues or candidates. This board has supported them by buying the best machines possible, all of which are tested before every election. Both parties are there to watch the process. All the audits come back 100% accurate.”
Jeff Sturges of Sierra Vista asked, “Is it safe to even think about electing any Republicans? They want to change the way our elections are conducted in Cochise County four weeks before the election. The fact is there have been no allegations of voter fraud in Cochise County.
"This is not about voter fraud. It is a scheme to inject chaos into what is an orderly and fair process. If the supervisors were truly concerned about election integrity, the focus would not be on fake manufactured claims of possible fraud in the system.”
Sanda Clark, who migrated from Rumania and landed in Green Valley, said she “was not opposed to a hand count if there is a proper procedure in place. You can’t interfere with the duly free process of voting.”
Clark is a Democratic candidate for state representative in District 19.
Clark also called out state Republican Party President Kelli Ward, who refused to answer questions before the Jan. 6 Congressional Committee in Washington, D.C., and pleaded the Fifth Amendment.