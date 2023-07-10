Extreme heat is in the forecast for Southern Arizona, with more record-breaking days likely in the near future. This forecast comes as Arizona and much of the Southwest have been enduring a heat wave that could rank among the worst on record for intensity and longevity.

The worst heat is expected to hit Phoenix and Southwest Arizona. However, Tucson and Southeastern Arizona are expected to experience higher-than-normal temperatures with possible scattered thunderstorms for the foreseeable future.

