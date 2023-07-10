Extreme heat is in the forecast for Southern Arizona, with more record-breaking days likely in the near future. This forecast comes as Arizona and much of the Southwest have been enduring a heat wave that could rank among the worst on record for intensity and longevity.
The worst heat is expected to hit Phoenix and Southwest Arizona. However, Tucson and Southeastern Arizona are expected to experience higher-than-normal temperatures with possible scattered thunderstorms for the foreseeable future.
On Monday morning, the National Weather Service in Phoenix reported the primary weather story through this week will be the increasing dangerous heat impacting the Southwest, with temperatures in low desert areas expected to surpass 100 degrees for at least the next couple of days.
“This should go down as one of the longest, if not the longest duration heat wave,” wrote the NWS in Monday morning’s forecast discussion.
“The low temperature this morning at Phoenix Sky Harbor bottomed out at 91 degrees, which ties the record warmest low for this date,” continued Monday morning’s forecast discussion. “We will flirt with tying/breaking record warm lows as we go through the week.”
The NWS predicts atmospheric conditions will shift as the week progresses, bringing even hotter temperatures. In Southwest Arizona, daily temperatures are expected to be between 110 and 115 degrees starting Wednesday.
Phoenix is currently in the longest consecutive stretch of days with extreme heat over 110 degrees since 1974. While this heat wave may not be the hottest on record, forecasters say it is on track to possibly be the longest on record with no signs of it breaking within the next two weeks.
In Tucson, the NWS reports it has set the record for the longest excessive heat warning in the past couple of days. The NWS forecast discussion on Monday morning for Tucson said warmer-than-average temperatures were expected to continue into early next week, with temperatures ramping up again over the weekend. Small, isolated thunderstorms in Southeastern Arizona are predicted through Thursday, bringing a slow start to the monsoon season.
Forecasters say this heat wave is a result of El Nino and climate change. Scientists warn that heat waves like this are likely going to become more frequent and more intense as a result of climate change.
Randy Cerveny, a professor at Arizona Statea University’s School of Geographical Sciences and Urban Planning, said that because the Pacific Ocean is so big, the warming effect that occurs during El Nino has a dominating impact on global temperatures. Ocean temperatures with this year’s El Nino are warmer than usual.
Since July 3, there have been four straight days of temperature records set or tied. There have been seven consecutive days of average global temperatures exceeding 62.6 degrees, something that has not happened since at least 1940.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association cautions that forecasted temperatures across Arizona can present significant dangers to human health. For temperatures ranging from 90 to 103 degrees, there is a risk of heat stroke, heat cramps or heat exhaustion after long exposure or exercise, said NOAA.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year an average of 702 people die heat-related deaths, and an average of 9,235 people are hospitalized due to heat. The NWS recommends staying hydrated, staying indoors, wearing light-weight, loose-fitting clothing outdoors, and seeking shade to beat the heat this summer.
