WILLCOX — Monsoon season is coming, and you can make a real difference in weather forecasting by becoming a SKYWARN spotter.
The National Weather Service Tucson is looking for spotters in the Willcox, Tombstone, Bisbee and Pearce areas, in fact, all the surrounding communities, to report on the effects weather is having on the area in real time. Your report impacts how accurate the local weather service predictions will be.
"In real time that (information) can actually influence warning decisions," meteorologist Kate Guillet said. "At the office here we actually are the ones who issue flash flood warnings, tornado warnings, all of those come from our office here.
"We utilize a number of tools to monitor the weather, but we aren't aware of what's going on on the ground everywhere at all times. When folks give us a call and let us know, 'Hey. There's a foot of water flowing across this roadway,' maybe the information we were using so far, we didn't have a flash flood warning out for that just yet.
"That could trigger us. We hear a spotter has given (a report), we know they've gone through our training and are knowledgeable, and we can go ahead and issue a flash flood warning based on that ... We actually use that in our warning decision making."
What the meteorologists at the weather service would like to know, Guillet said, is if the weather is impacting Willcox and its neighbors with such issues as downed tree branches and wires, flooding or dust storm where visibility is limited, for example.
"If you see large tree limbs blown down after a storm or power poles blown down or somebody's roof is damaged from the weather, that's the type of thing we want to know, things that have actually affected life or property," Guillet said. "Obviously, if you see a funnel cloud or tornado, we would want to know about that immediately."
That's when spotters can call, email, text, whatever is the most convenient and safest method of communication at the time.
It's volunteer, and there are some criteria to meet. You must be at least 18 years old; have a working email address, internet access and a phone number; be a summertime resident of Southeast Arizona; be able to observe and report severe weather in your community; and be able to attend a two-hour, free training done on the computer. You will not need a microphone nor a camera, however, you will need a speaker. Several training sessions are planned to make it convenient, with the first being held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Other training sessions are planned for 10 a.m. April 9, 1:30 p.m. April 11, and 6:30 p.m. April 12 and 24 and May 4. You only need to attend one training.
Guillet, however, wants you to understand that you are not a storm chaser.
"We don't ask (the public) to be storm chasers," Guillet said. "We don't want people to be going out putting themselves in harm's way to get us information, but if they happen to see something on their day-to-day or at their home, we just ask that they report it to us when it's safe to do so."
For information, or to volunteer, call the WFO Tucson SKYWARN program coordinator and warning coordination meteorologist Ken Drozd at kenneth.drozd@noaa.gov or 520-670-5156, ext. 223.