Jesus Raul Delgado Pacheco

Jesus Raul Delgado Pacheco

 CCSO photo

HEREFORD — For the third time in about a month, another person was arrested after shooting a firearm from inside a dwelling, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.

This time it happened in Hereford, where shooting erupted just after 11 a.m. Wednesday from a recreational vehicle parked at a house on Santa Ana Avenue, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?