HEREFORD — For the third time in about a month, another person was arrested after shooting a firearm from inside a dwelling, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.
This time it happened in Hereford, where shooting erupted just after 11 a.m. Wednesday from a recreational vehicle parked at a house on Santa Ana Avenue, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
Capas said the Sheriff's Office received a call just after 11 a.m. from a woman who said her 40-year-old son was inside an RV on her property and was screaming and firing a gun.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene, along with the Sheriff's SWAT team.
It wasn't until about 3 p.m. that the suspect, identified as Jesus Raul Delgado Pacheco, was taken into custody after SWAT team members entered the RV, Capas said.
No one was injured in the fracas, and Delgado was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon and one count of assault on a police officer.
People in some houses near Delgado's mother's residence were told to shelter in place, Capas said. Residents in two houses were evacuated.
This is the third time in about a month that someone in Cochise County fired a gun from inside either an RV or a house.
The first time was in Tombstone in early April when a 70-year-old man shot out from his RV at law enforcement standing outside his residence. Investigators said the individual — Curtiss Weberg — fired his gun 27 times. No one was injured.
The second incident occurred last Friday night when a 73-year-old man — Gerald Adams — whom police say was involved in a domestic violence incident, shot out from his house at the 5200 block of Via Serena, three times, striking a police car at least once. No one was hurt in this incident either.
