COCHISE COUNTY — Hereford resident Raymond Holguin, who was arrested on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by the Sierra Vista Police Department on March 23, appeared via video conference in Division V of the Cochise County Superior Court for an arraignment hearing on Friday.
The investigation of Holguin, 39, began in December when SVPD detectives received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to a March 24 press release from the city of Sierra Vista.
The CyberTip reported an IP address linked to Holguin that was used in November to access a Dropbox file storage account — also associated with Holguin — which contained illicit child images.
"(Holguin) had hundreds of images/videos of child pornography on a Dropbox account," said Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Lori Zucco via email.
Zucco said SVPD served a search warrant at Holguin's residence in Hereford on March 22.
SVPD and special agents from Homeland Security Investigations were able to recover "related evidence" from Holguin and his residence, according to the press release.
Holguin is in custody in the Cochise County Jail and is being held without bond.
When asked of the defendant would be eligible for bail at this point in the process, Zucco said, "The court found that the proof was evident and presumptive great that he committed the offenses; that there was clear and convincing evidence that he posed a danger to the victim and the community; and that no conditions could be set to reasonably ensure the safety to the community and the victim."
Cochise County Division V Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom said Holguin will continue to be held without bond and will have his pretrial conference on May 13 at 1:30 p.m.