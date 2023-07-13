HEREFORD – Arizona Arts Academy is a private school off Arizona Route 92, offering an alternative way of learning for its students.

“Not everybody learns the same way the first time something is presented, so we try to find different ways of teaching and presenting and working through what would basically be the same information but in different ways of teaching it, presenting it, and learning about it,” said Tasanee Campbell, office manager for Arizona Arts Academy. “So that if you didn't get it one way maybe your brain will click with it another way.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?