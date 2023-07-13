HEREFORD – Arizona Arts Academy is a private school off Arizona Route 92, offering an alternative way of learning for its students.
“Not everybody learns the same way the first time something is presented, so we try to find different ways of teaching and presenting and working through what would basically be the same information but in different ways of teaching it, presenting it, and learning about it,” said Tasanee Campbell, office manager for Arizona Arts Academy. “So that if you didn't get it one way maybe your brain will click with it another way.”
Encompassing a 30 acres site, Arizona Arts Academy opened its doors in January 2021 by partnering with a charter school, Arizona Leadership Academy.
“Because of COVID we had like 200 students because we had tons of families who were really unhappy with the situation with the public schools at the time because of the COVID restrictions," Campbell said. “But that was not a very sustainable situation because we grew too much too fast.”
This is the first year Arizona Arts Academy operated as an independent private school after splitting its partnership with American Leadership Academy. According to Campbell, one of the school’s goals is to stay small and grow more naturally.
“Our max number that we accept, that we have here, would be 100 students," she said. "We don't plan to grow larger than that. We just really want the students that really need us to find us.”
Campbell said the school uses the Montessori learning style that encourages a hands-on approach.
“The platform of the school allows each student to really be their individual selves," said Victoria Marchetti, a parent whose child attends the school. "Their individual curriculums are written for them and still meet state standards.”
Marchetti enrolled her son in the private school about two years ago and since then he has been excelling.
“He is thriving," she said. "He loves to go to school, there’s no boredom. He's more engaged than he’s ever been because he’s allowed the space that he needs in his subjects. He’s able to complete all of his work and he has an understanding of the subject matter before he moves on to the next one, so there’s no moving past him."
Unlike the structure of public school, Arizona Arts Academy allows students more flexibility and time to better understand the day’s lesson before moving to the next day’s lesson, Marchetti added.
“We recognize that each child is going to be different, they’re going to learn differently and what they need in order to be able to succeed is going to be different than the child right next to them,” Campbell added.
Marchetti said she’s most excited about her son starting high school and how he could easily balance his high school classes while also taking online college courses. She said her son will have a minimum of 12 college credits when he graduates.
“I don’t know if he would be able to do it if his attention was pulled in so many different directions at the big schools, but because he is in a smaller school his attention is really focused on what is in front of him,” she said.
Campbell said the students start the school day by learning core classes. After lunch, they attend their elective classes.
“Those electives are our art classes or our music classes, our theater, and we try to offer a variety of classes so if our students don't want to do theater maybe they would want to do technology, if they don't want to do art then maybe they would want to take a nature class,” she said. “We try to do some different activities but we are also limited in the classes we can offer because we’re still such a small school.”
The school incorporates STEAM-focused instructions into its fine arts curriculum, according to its website. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“Fine arts are important because it gives kids of all ages the opportunity to express their creativity and to think outside the box,” Campbell said. “That's why going to STEAM is so important because when you combine art and science together it allows so much more invention and intuitive thinking.”
Campbell said the school tries to make its $2,500 a semester tuition more reasonable. It can be made more affordable for families through the Empowerment Scholarship Account.
“It’s through the state education, it’s something that's new as of fall of last year and it was really a huge blessing for us because when we were talking about becoming a private school and going and doing this on our own, without a charter school partner, we were really nervous about how many families would be able to pay for a private school and be willing to pay for a private school,” she said.
The state awards the scholarships to students based on age, disability or individualized education program and makes attending private school more affordable for everyone, Campbell added.
“It really opens up a lot of opportunities and empowers families in Arizona to make more choices, they have choices now,” she said.
In addition to the tuition options, the school is in the process of getting accredited.
“That's one of the things I’m most excited about is going through this process so we can say that we’re an accredited school,” Campbell said. “We’re not just a homeschool because when you’re not accredited, basically your students have GEDs at the end of it, they don’t have degrees.”
She said the accreditation process was another reason the academy partnered with a charter school. The school will go under review this year after starting the process two years ago.
“Accreditation is not going to open any big doors, but it will give our students doors," Campbell said. "It will give them doors so they can more easily go to college and their high school degree will be looked at as a degree.”
“I think that it gets lost a little bit because it’s way out here in Hereford, just the people who are driving out here see the signage,” Marchetti said. “So I think the more people in town who know it’s here, the better their options are.”