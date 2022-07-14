COCHISE COUNTY — The black bears are out, and they're looking for grub.
In the last few weeks there has been "high bear activity" along the eastern slopes of the Huachuca Mountains, officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department said.
Usually the big furry creatures emerge from their hibernation period by March, but this year, they waited until April — the reason unknown — before making their appearances, said Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart.
A reporter spotted a young one — described as a teenaged size bear — walking in a field near Lone Mountain Road and State Route 92 about three weeks ago.
Hart said the main culprit attracting the animals is garbage — a favorite of all bears — and the fact that many people aren't securing it properly, not disposing of it or they're putting it out on the curb earlier than trash pickup day.
"This business of garbage is quite important," Hart said. "It's like a political campaign that never ends. We have to remind people about it (every year)."
On its Facebook page, BearWise Arizona suggests that trash should be secured in enclosed, roofed structures until pickup day. If that's not doable, homeowners can use or build locking garbage cans, which may be fabricated. The website also says bird feeders should be removed, as should outdoor pet food and fallen tree fruit, the latter a big hit with bears.
Electric fencing may prove beneficial to protect chicken coops, as well as compost piles, beehives and fruit trees, the Facebook page says.
State officials also remind that feeding bears, or any other wild animals, is against the law in unincorporated Cochise County. The maximum penalties are a $2,500 fine and six months in jail.
Of course, one of the main questions humans always ask is, "What should I do if I encounter a bear?"
Hart says stand upright, wave your arms, make a lot of noise or blow a whistle.
"Throw something at them as long as it's not lethal," he said. "And never play dead because bears eat carrion. And always walk away from them backwards. Don't run or turn your back because they'll chase you."
According to BearWise, bears can run up to 35 miles an hour. And forget about climbing up a tree to elude them. They're quite skilled at that.
Additionally, the BearWise website says July is the month when yearlings roam as they search for food and a place to build their home. While the mating season begins in June, it usually stretches into July as bears continue to seek out a partner.
Jaime Sajecki, Black Bear Project Leader at the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, agrees with Hart about encounters with bears. Sajecki said black bears are rarely aggressive, but one should always be prepared, especially if hiking or biking in an area populated with them.
“Know what to do when you see a bear," Sajecki says. "NEVER run from a bear. Don’t approach a bear — just quietly move away and leave the area. However, if a black bear does approach you, make yourself look big, make loud noises, clap your hands and continue to back away.”
And throw out the garbage.