COCHISE COUNTY — Over the next week, communities throughout the county will be experiencing an excessive heat wave as the El Nino weather pattern takes hold.
Temperatures of 103 degrees and higher will increase dangers to normal outdoor work and play over the next week.
The past two summers brought temperatures of 110 degrees to places in Cochise County and this year is expected to be hotter than normal thanks to the El Nino. It is a weather phenomenon caused by a “warming of the ocean surface, or above-average sea surface temperatures, in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean,” states the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “The low–level surface winds, which normally blow from east to west along the equator instead weaken or, in some cases, start blowing the other direction.”
For Arizona, it means the likelihood of higher temperatures and less rainfall, which means people need to be aware of the dangers inherent with hot summer temperatures.
In Cochise County, the dry heat and wind evaporates any sweat and a person may not recognize signs of trouble until the symptoms hit.
The Arizona Department of Health Services explains, “Heat illness occurs when the body becomes too hot and is no longer able to regulate its own temperature. There are several types of heat illness. Three of the most common are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”
Symptoms include high body temperature of 103 degrees or higher; hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast pulse; nausea; weakness in the legs; and confusion. The end result of not paying attention to the signs your body is showing could be collapse and even death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions, “Age is a risk factor because older adults do not adjust as well to changes in temperature compared to when they were younger. They are also most likely to have a chronic medical condition that alters the body's normal response to heat. Older people and people with certain preexisting conditions may be more susceptible to higher temperatures.”
Those with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions as well as diabetes or obesity are particularly susceptible.
The CDC noted, “One–third of deaths during the 2005 heat wave in Arizona happened indoors and 81% of those fatalities occurred in older adults. The Environmental Protection Agency states that elderly people spend 90% of their time indoors, therefore maintaining an appropriate indoor air temperature is important.”
According to Cochise Health and Social Services Interim Director Elizabeth Robinson, “There were approximately 30 heat–related deaths in Cochise County between 2011 and 2021, but over half of those occurred in 2020 and 2021.”
ADHS data for Cochise County show there were 2,007 heat related emergency cases in 2017. There were 1,928 in 2018, 1,903 in 2019, 1,408 in 2020 and 1,813 in 2021. The agency also noted males are far more likely to suffer a heat related illness. No data was available for 2022.
Though concerns automatically go to those 65 and oldeer, it actually is young adults age 20 to 44 who are most likely to suffer the most in heat waves. On average, 850 people in that age group end up in emergency rooms. The months of June and July are generally the hottest months and have higher corresponding numbers of emergency room visits.
Robinson said, “Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on the situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”
Glenda Trevino of Copper Queen Community Hospital said, "If you must be out in the heat during the extreme heat, it is important to plan your events to help combat heat related illnesses. If you must work in the heat, modify when you are doing physical activity. If possible, start working outside earlier in the morning around 6 a.m. and work until 10 a.m. during the cooler part of the morning. Resume work after the hottest part of the day is over around 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. If you must work during the hottest part of the day, remember to take frequent breaks to get out of the heat. Seek areas of shades and drink water.
"If you are sweating, alternate between a sports drink such as Gatorade or Powerade and water. The goal is to hydrate your body so that you need to use the bathroom every couple of hours. If you are going all day without the need to use the bathroom, then you are getting yourself severely dehydrated. The body’s ability to produce urine is a key sign in your hydration.
"Use protective hats and clothing to protect your skin from the sun. Using a hat with an extended flap to cover the skin of your neck will not only protect your skin but also help keep yourself cooler by keeping the vessels of the neck protected from radiant heat from the sun. Do not forget to wear sunscreen and re–apply sun screen every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating, especially if you are toweling yourself dry."
For those working outdoors, the CDC noted from 1992 to 2006 423 workers in agricultural and nonagricultural industries in Arizona died from exposure to heat, an average of 30 deaths per year.
Heat illness can be prevented by following safety tips.
ADHS created a tool kit for outdoor employers and employees that provides resources to prevent, recognize and treat heat illness utilizing information developed by the Occupational Safety and Health Association.
OSHA emphasized the importance of drinking 8 to 10 ounces of water every 15 minutes. Be sure to drink plenty of liquids before, during and after working outdoors. Rest often and seek shade. Wear lightweight, loose–fitting clothing, sunglasses and a wide–brimmed hat. Don’t forget the sunscreen.
Signs of irritability or confusion along with thirst, nausea, or vomiting are a sure sign you need to stop whatever you are doing and find a cool place, a cool drink of water and take a seat in the shade.
If you have overtaxed yourself and begin to suffer confusion or have seizures, cramps or even collapse, it may indicate the more serious condition of heat stroke can develop.
At press time, there were no plans in the county for cooling stations if power brownouts or blackouts occur. Check with your local authorities, Cochise County, power companies or news outlets if problems occur.