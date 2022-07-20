SIERRA VISTA — A higher court has dismissed an appeal by a group of RV owners who are living at a mobile home park in Sierra Vista in violation of that community's zoning codes, after a Cochise County Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit the residents had filed against the city in the matter.
The Court of Appeals Division Two in Tucson said it dismissed the appeal because it has no jurisdiction over the case.
"In this declaratory judgment action, Amanda Root, Granville and Georgia Montgomery, Robert Dreeszen, and Charles Parrish (collectively, “Residents”) appeal the trial court’s dismissal of their complaint against the City of Sierra Vista, alleging the city’s zoning restrictions violated their constitutional rights," said a portion of the Court of Appeals' decision authored by Chief Judge Garye L. Vasquez. "Because we lack jurisdiction, we dismiss the appeal."
The case ended up in the Court of Appeals last year after Cochise County Superior Judge David Thorn dismissed the RV residents' lawsuit against the city. The RV owners wanted the city's zoning regulations declared unconstitutional. Thorn would not do that.
Thorn told attorney Paul Avelar, who represents the RV residents, that the city had not taken action against them.
“What’s really hanging me up is that the city hasn’t done anything against your clients,” Thorn said at the time. “I’m going to grant the city’s motion to dismiss without prejudice.”
When a case is dismissed without prejudice in Arizona, it leaves the plaintiff free to bring another suit based on the same grounds.
In an email Wednesday, Avelar, the managing attorney of the Institute for Justice, the group representing Root and the others, said the battle against the city for his clients' rights will continue.
“The city’s position on the legality of our clients’ homes hasn’t changed, so we are going to keep defending them. We think this decision is wrong and threatens people’s right to have courts protect their rights. We are going to ask the Arizona Supreme Court to take this case because no one should have to live in legal limbo until the city tries to evict them.”
Root and the Montgomerys live at Cloud 9 Ranch Estates, a manufactured home community that allows RVs, but only in certain areas. The neighborhood is just off State Route 90.
Sierra Vista’s fight against Root and the Montgomerys started in July 2020 when the city’s code enforcement division sent the trio notices of violation.
Root and the Montgomerys had been co-existing with their neighbors until that point, but a dispute with another resident sparked the complaint after that person called the city and told officials about the RVs.
The notices of violation informed the RV dwellers that their residences were in violation of zoning regulations in their neighborhood. Only manufactured homes are allowed in that section of Cloud 9.
The city initially gave them 30 days to move.
At the time, Root had lived undisturbed in her RV since 2016 and the Montgomerys had lived in theirs since 2014. Root has maintained she owns the property where her RV is located. The Montgomerys rent their lot.
Root contacted the Phoenix-based Institute for Justice and held a press conference in front of her RV in the summer of 2020. Avelar spoke about the plight of the RV dwellers. The Institute for Justice routinely helps homeowners and small business owners fight government.
The city changed its tune and gave the RV dwellers more time. But officials have never taken any other action against the RV residents since July 2020, said City Attorney Nathan Williams.
In February 2021, Avelar filed a 30-page complaint against the city on behalf of Root and the Montgomerys, asking for a “permanent injunction barring the City from enforcing its RV Ban against Plaintiffs.”
That’s the complaint Thorn threw out last year.
Zoning laws in Sierra Vista allow RVs in manufactured home parks and any property zoned Recreation Vehicle Park. Cloud 9 Ranch Estates is a manufactured home subdivision. A section of the community does allow RVs, Avelar said, but that section is more expensive and in a less-desirable area of the community.
Root says she owns the property where her RV sits. She does not pay a mortgage and has lived on the parcel for more than 21 years. Her initial residence, a manufactured house, burned in 2015. A friend gave Root the RV in 2016 so she could stay on her land. The Montgomerys own their RV, but rent the land, Avelar said.
Root has repeatedly said she can’t afford to buy another manufactured home or move from her property. The city tried to help her find another manufactured home for her tract, but Root said the options they gave her were for houses that were in poor condition and she could not afford to make any improvements.
She requested that the city’s zoning ordinance be amended to allow RVs in the area of Cloud 9 where she lives, but the city council denied the request. Community Development staff had explained to council members that a requested amendment to the zoning ordinance would affect not only Cloud 9 but also two other communities in the city where there are manufactured homes.
In an email to the Herald/Review several months ago, a city spokesman said in part, “the requested zoning change would impact individual property owners throughout the affected subdivisions who chose to buy their homes based on the existing zoning.”
Community Development officials also said allowing RVs in areas where they’re not permitted is not in keeping with the “goals and strategies” of Vista 2030, the city’s development plan. Some of those include: promoting quality affordable rental and owner-occupied housing; installing public improvements in targeted areas, where needed, to encourage and strengthen rehabilitation and redevelopment activity; build strong neighborhoods; safeguard the condition and quality of the housing stock in order to maintain attractive and livable neighborhoods; and develop high quality housing developments, among other goals.
Additionally, Community Development staff stated in their findings to the City Council that individuals who purchased lots and erected “site-built or manufactured homes” did so with the expectation that permanent dwellings were required. The staff said RVs are intended for “short-term occupancy” and are not subject to city inspections.
They also said, “recreational vehicles do not promote and encourage the family environment or stabilize and protect the residential character of the district as intended ... recreational vehicles may hinder the City’s stated goal of fostering of the infill and redevelopment in the Cloud 9 and West End Planning Areas.”
In Vasquez's dismissal of the appeal — which was supported by Court of Appeals Judges Peter Eckerstrom and Philip Espinoza — he said the appellants asserted that the Court of Appeals have jurisdiction over their case because Thorn's dismissal of the lawsuit against Sierra Vista in 2021 was a "final judgement."
Vasquez disagreed.
“(A)n order dismissing without prejudice is not a final judgment because the plaintiff can refile the action," the judge wrote. "Thus it is not appealable unless 'the timely filing of another suit is barred by the statute of limitations' or “the dismissal order is entered without leave to amend.
"Because the order challenged in this case is not a final judgment and is not another type of appealable order under A.R.S. § 12-2101, we lack appellate jurisdiction," Vasquez added. "For the foregoing reasons, we dismiss the Residents’ appeal for lack of jurisdiction."