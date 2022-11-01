BISBEE — With the stroke of a pen, Gov. Doug Ducey awarded the city with a $4.6 million grant to Bisbee for the reclamation of historic Camp Naco in Naco, Ariz., and the Naco Heritage Alliance could not be more pleased.

Camp Naco was recognized as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation earlier this year.

