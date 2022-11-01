BISBEE — With the stroke of a pen, Gov. Doug Ducey awarded the city with a $4.6 million grant to Bisbee for the reclamation of historic Camp Naco in Naco, Ariz., and the Naco Heritage Alliance could not be more pleased.
Camp Naco was recognized as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation earlier this year.
“Arizona’s Camp Naco is a significant piece of the Southern Arizona community and an important reminder of our past,” said Ducey. “The pandemic was hard on our tourism industry and these funds will help preserve a piece of our state’s history for generations. We must remember the honorable service of the Buffalo Soldiers and the part they played in securing our southern border at the turn of the 20th century.”
City Manager Steve Pauken explained the city, the Naco community, the Naco Heritage Alliance and many partners have been working for 20 years to preserve the camp.
“Now we will be able to continue some much-needed restoration of these historic buildings and tell the fascinating story of this place. The result will be a living museum of Buffalo Soldier history, the Mexican Revolution and a place for tourism, arts and culture. It will also create a sense of place and provide more community resources in Naco.” said Pauken in a press release Thursday.
Camp Naco is located just 600 yards from the border with Mexico and represents the tradition of Black military regiments formed after the Civil War. Constructed by the U.S. Army in 1919, the adobe buildings are the only ones remaining from the 35 permanent camps built during that time along the border. The camp’s adobe barracks and officers’ housing embody the story of the U.S. Government’s early 20th century efforts to protect the border, when the Buffalo Soldiers of the 9th and 10th Cavalry, helped stabilize the U.S.–Mexico border area during the Mexican Revolution.
In 1923, the camp was decommissioned and it passed through multiple owners before being welcomed into Bisbee in 2018 after it was purchased from Huachuca City. Over the last decade, growing recognition of the importance of the segregated African American military has fostered new interest in the site.
Through the years, it has suffered from vandalism, exposure, erosion and fire. The funding will restore the historic camp buildings and revive them for community, tourism and educational uses.
The city worked closely with Naco Heritage Alliance to protect this piece of Arizona and national history to stabilize the 23 buildings, repairing damaged roofing and hiring specialists to advise on adobe restoration.
To begin bringing Camp Naco back as a community asset, they want to rehabilitate the former Officers’ Club and the Hospital Building to create classroom and public meeting space for the community, share a museum dedicated to the Buffalo Soldiers stationed here and restore the Parade Grounds as an outdoor space for a wide range of community events.
Jeffrey Jennings, Fort Huachuca Deputy to the Commanding General stated, “Camp Naco is a vital part of the US Army’s history in the Southwest. Protecting the Southern border was an early Army requirement which brought cavalry Soldiers, including the famous ‘Buffalo Soldiers’ to the Arizona Territory. It is important we preserve our southwest history through these important historic sites, and through the eyes of those men who served.”
Charles Hancock of the Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers stated on behalf of Buffalo Soldier organizations throughout Arizona, “Camp Naco symbolizes the honorable service these men provided to our country. Once repaired and back in service, it will continue to celebrate their legacy and share their proud history with future generations.”
Recognizing the significance of Camp Naco and its contributions to the area, Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge stated, “Camp Naco and its cultural and military importance are valuable assets to our community and the region. We cannot allow this iconic place to melt back into the desert. We hope this listing will renew interest from regional, state and national interests who see the value in protecting this place and converting it for needed community resources.”
Rebecca Orozco of the Naco Heritage Alliance, an advocacy organization founded in 2008, said, “This funding is an important step in recognizing the need to preserve this nationally important historic asset. It will support the City of Bisbee’s proposed adaptive reuse of Site 3 into a community center to serve the rural community of Naco and to support heritage programming, visitation and tourism in southern Arizona.”
Helen Erickson, University of Arizona faculty member and board member of the Naco Heritage Alliance, worked over the past year with Arizona Humanities funding support to develop an interpretive website and story map for Camp Naco. At the Arizona Historic Preservation Conference this month, the Story Map won the Governor’s Award for Heritage Preservation and the James W. Garrison Grand Award.
She noted, “Because of the fragile nature of mud adobe construction and the location of Camp Naco along this international border, without intervention and a new use for this remarkable place, this essential piece of borderlands history will be lost. We must act now.”