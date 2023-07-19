Gov. Katie Hobbs hosted a press conference in Sierra Vista on Wednesday to announce investments in border security and expanded broadband access throughout the county.
The press conference, which included local law enforcement and elected officials, came on the heels of a change of command ceremony on Fort Huachuca, also attended by the governor.
“As I’ve met with leaders from across the state, including here in Sierra Vista, I have made it clear that I’m the governor for all Arizonians, not just Maricopa County,” Hobbs said. “So much of what makes our state strong is in our rural communities, and they need our adequate support.”
Hobbs said Arizona’s rural communities have been strained and are frequently expected to perform tasks without being provided the necessary tools.
“That’s why I’m here today, to highlight critical funding from the state of Arizona that will help keep people safe, create jobs and ensure that Cochise County can thrive in the economy of the future,” she said.
Using previously appropriated money from border security funds, the state is awarding more than $41 million to county and local law enforcement, Hobbs said.
“Specifically on the border, every single city deals with the residual effects of thousands of migrants that come through every day,” Hobbs said.
“We need to do better for you and our entire state,” she added. “That’s why funds will be used to support the Southern Arizona Border Enforcement team, which has been instrumental in the collective efforts of stopping drug trafficking.
Noting that technology is one of the most effective tools officers rely on when it comes to border security, Hobbs said the money will be used for cameras, radar and communication devices, allowing officers to identify illegal activity and communicate with other units across the border.
The governor also announced $8 million in funding that Cochise County will be receiving to expand broadband access, something she said is one of her administration’s top priorities. Hobbs pledges to continue to have conversations with local leaders to ensure monetary awards are distributed equitably across the state.
She also expressed her gratitude to Sheriff Mark Dannels and his officers for their leadership, and for support from Cochise County Supervisor Ann English and Cochise College President J.D. Rottweiler.
Hobbs concluded her remarks by stating she will be working to ensure that funds are tailored to the needs of each community.
Dannels talked about the challenges of protecting the southern border as it continues to be exploited by cartels and other criminals.
High incarceration rates and border crimes have cost the county $1.3 million over the past five months, Dannels reported, and $5.6 million over the past 18 months.
The state of Arizona has assisted the county with that expense, Dannels said.
“It’s no secret that fentanyl and other illicit drugs are pouring across the southern border, and sadly, Arizona leads the nation in fentanyl seizures,” Dannels said.
In 2022 more than 68 million fentanyl pills were seized in Arizona. In 2023, more than 41 million fentanyl pills have been seized, Dannels said.
It’s an epidemic that is killing approximately 300 Americans every day, the sheriff reported.
“We must work together at all levels of government, as our southern border is not just Arizona’s challenge, but America’s challenge,” said Dannels. “Governor, thank you again for sharing our vision with your team and your state.”
Benson Chief of Police Greg Volker was one of several law enforcement officials from around the county who attended the press conference.
“The partnership between the governor’s office and rural communities is so important because rural communities have limited resources," he said. "We need all the assistance the state can provide. This was a nonpolitical meeting with a focus on keeping communities safe with support from the state. The governor wants to fund improvements that will accomplish safer communities, which is good news for Arizona’s rural areas.”