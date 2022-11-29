BISBEE — With the refusal of two members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to approve the 2022 General Election results within the state deadline, the secretary of state has held to her word and has filed a complaint against them.

Monday morning, Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby did not approve the results in a special meeting and failed to meet Arizona statutes that required the board to act by the Nov. 28 deadline.

