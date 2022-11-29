BISBEE — With the refusal of two members of the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to approve the 2022 General Election results within the state deadline, the secretary of state has held to her word and has filed a complaint against them.
Monday morning, Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby did not approve the results in a special meeting and failed to meet Arizona statutes that required them to act by the Nov. 28 deadline.
Now, Secretary of State and newly elected governor of Arizona Katie Hobbs seeks a court action to require them to approve the canvass or show cause why the relief sought in the complaint for special action should not be granted. She has asked for a “speedy return date” for a hearing.
“On information and belief, the board has no intention of canvassing the election before the Dec. 8 deadline,” states the action by attorneys Andrew Gaona with Coppersmith Brockleman and Sambo Dul with States United Democracy Center.
“Absent the court’s intervention the Secretary will have no choice but to complete the canvass without Cochise County’s votes included. The board’s inaction not only violates the plain language of the statute but also undermines a basic tenet of free and fair elections in this state which ensures every Arizonan’s voice is heard.”
Hobbs asks for a declaratory judgement and injunction declaring the actions of the supervisors “to be unlawful and compels them to meet and canvass” the election by Thursday, Dec. 1, to allow her to meet the Dec. 8 deadline for the statewide canvass. Further, she states the supervisors have “failed to perform their duty” as required by law. The supervisors have no authority to deny the canvass or change results.
Complying with these statutory deadlines is of particular importance this year as three statewide races — attorney general, superintendent of public instruction and Legislative District 13 for the House of Representatives — will require automatic recounts. The secretary cannot certify the facts necessary to obtain a court order to begin the recounts until the statewide results are completed. If the votes from Cochise County are not included in the statewide canvass, those seats and others could be impacted.
Judd and Crosby have set a meeting date of Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. to again discuss the certifications, even though the delay could disenfranchise all 47,284 county voters, many of whom have voiced concerns their votes will not count.
Warned of the potential outcomes by state Elections Director Kori Lorick, Judd and Crosby tossed caution to the wind and appear to want a showdown with the secretary of state on Friday before they consider approving the results. Lorick provided a letter from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, proving it had certified the lab that tested the machines, which also were approved by the state Equipment Certification Advisory Committee.
As was pointed put by county Elections Director Lisa Marra, the required audit of a selected number of random ballots and races was completed with no errors. The machine and hand count reached the same results.
Lorick stated, “If the Board still has not certified by the state canvass deadline, the state canvass will proceed regardless, as is required under Arizona’s law, and your refusal to certify will only serve to disenfranchise Cochise County voters.”
Judd and Crosby plan to have the election deniers from Maricopa County, Daniel Wood, Brian Steiner and Paul Rice, along with others who have already lost cases in court concerning the 2020 presidential election, return to offer their views on the certification of county machines on Dec. 2.
According to Judd, they are looking for confirmation of the signatures on the certificates which the Maricopa County deniers claim were not signed by the proper people. Lorick and Hobbs failed to address the question in their response, Judd said.
Supervisor Ann English has consistently been in favor of approving the canvass, but was also included in the complaint.
