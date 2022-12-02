PHOENIX — The state elections director wants prosecutors to investigate and and "take appropriate enforcement actions'' against two Cochise County supervisors who refused to certify election results by the deadline as legally required.

Kori Lorick said that Peggy Judd complied with the law only after being ordered to do so Thursday by a judge. She also noted that Tom Crosby, who was in court that day, "continued to defy his statutory responsibility as well as the court order'' by not showing up at the board meeting ordered by Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley to vote to certify.

