HEREFORD — More than 300 people attended Saturday’s open house at Horse’n Around Rescue Ranch, representing the event’s largest crowd.
“It was a fabulous turnout,” said Theresa Warrell, one of the rescue’s co-founders. “We have about six inquiries on potential adoptions, and we were able to show the public what we do here at our rescue.”
For more than 10 years, Horse’n Around Rescue Ranch and Foundation has been helping horses, donkeys and mules find caring, forever homes.
Most of the animals were removed from situations where they were starved, neglected, or abused and go through a rehabilitation program before they are adopted, while others live out their lives at the rescue.
Big Ben, a Belgian draft horse, was one of the crowd favorites.
“His quiet demeanor and massive size draw people to him, and he’s always a hit,” Warrell said.
Located on Single Star Ranch, 7484 E. Highway 82 in Hereford, the annual open house allows people to meet the rescue’s equines, tour the facility and see training demonstrations.
“We also had two mounted members of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Ranch Patrol and two mounted Border Patrol agents,” Warrell said. “Our trainer, Regi Richter, demonstrated obstacles in the area where horses went over a bridge and teeter totter.”
Four members of the Palominas Fire Department were there showcasing their equipment and answering questions.
“This was by far our biggest open house yet, with the most demonstrations for people to watch and a lot of activities for the kids,” Warrell added.
Children had fun working on craft projects and racing through an obstacle course on stick horses.
Everyone enjoyed the event’s highlight, meeting the horses and other equines.
“Our newest addition, Journey, has gained 150 pounds. He looks amazing,” Warrell said. “He’s almost at his optimum weight.”
Currently, more than 30 volunteers are handling horses in the rescue’s ground school classes, said Warrell. Ground schooling prepares horses for under saddle training, if they are physically able to be ridden.
“The rescue’s goal is to bring out the best in our horses and match them with a perfect human partner through adoption,” Warrell added. “People who attended the open house seemed genuinely impressed with the work that we do here.”
Since its inception, Horse’n Around has rescued 140 equines, found homes for 104 of those animals and are currently caring for 54.
“We have a nice selection of animals for people to choose from, including horses, ponies, minis, drafts, mules and donkeys,” Warrell said. “Saturday’s open house was a great way for people to stop by and meet the equines we would like to place in forever homes. Hopefully, some of these amazing animals will get adopted.”
Horse’n Around is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to rescuing equines and restoring them to health in a natural environment. The goal is for the horses to find forever homes through adoption.
For information about Horse’n Around Rescue Ranch Foundation, Inc. call 520-266-0236, or go to the website at www.horsenaroundrescue.org.