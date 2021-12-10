BISBEE — The county’s hospital officials joined together in expressing their challenges as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread.
The message they send is clear — do what you can to stop the spread of the virus.
Officials representing Canyon Vista Medical Center, Copper Queen Community Hospitals, Benson Hospital, Northern Cochise Community Hospital, Chiricahua Community Health Clinics Inc. and Cochise Health and Social Services shared their concerns and offered suggestions to stop the most recent surge of COVID–19, according to a press release sent out by county Public Information Officer Camila Rochin, who gathered their concerns.
Hospitals and staff continue to be overwhelmed as they are seeing “record-breaking numbers of critically ill patients,” officials say.
The problem continues to be available hospital bed space and many physicians are sending patients farther than Tucson to get the care they need.
Non-vaccinated people are being hospitalized with COVID–19 while those who are vaccinated face the dire problem of getting the care their conditions require, like heart patients and accident victims.
COVID–19 vaccines are keeping most people out of the hospital. Breakthrough cases are leaving hospitals quickly and do not tend to require intensive care. Get vaccinated and save a hospital bed for those with other life-threatening illnesses, the hospitals urge.
The press release includes the following information:
“We are doing everything we can to take care of those who need our help, but we need your help, too. As we all spend time with our loved ones this holiday season, it’s important you know how to keep yourself, your family and friends safe.
“It's been a long, difficult two years for everyone. We are tired, we are grieving those we've lost, and we are trying our best to continue forward. Our top priority is keeping you healthy and well, but we are currently challenged in providing the kind of quality care we intend to give all our patients.”
The hospitals have lost “valuable, skilled staff” as the virus fills hospital beds, leaving those in need of critical care in a dire situation.
“We urge everyone to take the following steps to help your neighbors, family members, and friends remain safe.
“Speak to your physician about getting a flu shot, the pneumonia vaccine and the COVID–19 vaccine.
“Get a booster if you were vaccinated more than six months ago with Moderna or Pfizer, or two months ago if you had the single-shot Janssen.
“If you feel sick, stay home. You don't want to expose others.
“If you have chronic health conditions, work with your health care providers to manage your health. Please don’t delay care or wait until you need emergency care.
“If you do not have a primary care provider, care is available in Cochise County regardless of your insurance status and ability to pay.”
There are free COVID–19 test sites around the county or in–home test kits can be acquired and they should be used prior to gathering with family and friends. Find the nearest testing site at www.testnow.com.
Officials emphasize, “If the test is positive, immediately contact your physician to discuss available treatments and eligibility. Monoclonal antibody treatments often prevent the need for hospitalization or emergency room visits. Most breakthrough cases don’t require hospitalization and monoclonal antibody infusion further decreases the chances of hospitalization.”
They encourage people to wear a mask and practice social distancing when in large gatherings and public places. Washing hands frequently is still very important to prevent the spread of infection.
“For more information or questions regarding what's right for you and your family, give your local health care provider a call. We understand the holidays are an important time for family traditions. Thank you for helping keep our county residents safe.”