SIERRA VISTA — Lee Ilse went to great lengths when he tried to get a simple pothole at the intersection of State Route 92 and Choctaw Drive repaired by the Arizona Department of Transportation while ADOT crews were repaving SR 92 last summer.
It seemed easy enough to fix, and Ilse thought it was perfect timing to repair a pothole vehicles were continually driving over since the agency already had its paving gear on site.
How difficult could it be to fill the hole with asphalt that was being used for a repaving project?
Ilse found out it was apparently more involved to fill a pothole by an agency that maintains Arizona’s state highways — even with an abundance of asphalt on hand — than he initially realized.
It never got repaired.
Despite speaking with an ADOT spokeswoman, who Ilse said told him she would get in touch with the supervisor and “make it happen,” the pothole on SR 92 remained untouched.
What was supposed to “happen” simply didn’t.
“I suspect that since the work was being done by a contractor, the contractor viewed it as out of scope and refused,” Ilse told the Herald/Review.
Ilse didn’t stop there.
He saw the pothole as a problem for motorists that had the potential of becoming worse, and he felt ADOT should repair it.
“I sent another request to fix the problem with photos and (a) complete description of the problem in December, but never got a response,” he said.
In his letter to ADOT, Ilse stated that the pothole on SR 92 is in the actual traffic lane, not just the right turn lane. He also stressed that when approaching SR 92 while eastbound on Choctaw, the pavement in the traffic lane is severely degraded. Additionally, he pointed out that drainage in that area is so poor that water collects on the roadway, causing a large mud puddle to form on the south side of the pavement.
“This creates a safety hazard because vehicles in the traffic lane often veer far to the left to avoid the damaged pavement, thereby obstructing the left turn lane and confusing drivers approaching from the other side of the highway,” his letter stated. “This doesn’t provide for a safe place for pedestrians (or bicyclists who wish to cross the highway) to wait for the traffic light to change.”
He hoped ADOT crews could do a major fix of the entire area instead of slapping on another asphalt patch by “hot patching” — which involves heating up existing asphalt and adding new asphalt material to the pothole — he felt would probably have to be replaced the following year.
ADOT never responded.
Still undeterred, Ilse emailed State Sen. Dave Gowan three months later and asked him to look into his request to ADOT about the pothole problem on March 7. He didn’t hear back from his office until April 12 when he was told Gowan was meeting with ADOT the following day and would discuss the problem.
Since then, Ilse said there hasn’t been any subsequent follow up from the senator’s office.
Still, the Sierra Vista resident continued trying to make some headway with ADOT.
He sent a follow-up email to his initial December request to the agency March 22 and finally heard back. On March 27, ADOT said it had forwarded his request to its Tucson office “for action.”
“That was nearly a month ago, but I’ve still heard nothing from the Tucson office,” said Ilse.
In California earlier this month, former governor and strongman Arnold Schwarzenegger took matters into his own hands when he got some Quikrete, rounded up some neighbors and repaired a giant pothole he said his neighborhood had been waiting for weeks to be fixed.
