Fry Boulevard: Named after Oliver Fry and his son, Erwin. After the city’s name was changed from Fry to Sierra Vista, a court fight was mounted by Erwin Fry to have the city’s name remain Fry. To appease the Fry family, the town renamed the principal thoroughfare through the community “Fry Boulevard” in 1959; it was previously known as State Route 90, locally as “Bisbee Highway” and later “Buena Highway.”
Carmichael Avenue: Named for William and Margaret Carmichael in the 1950s. Margaret is often referred to as the “First Lady of Sierra Vista” and had a long history of public philanthropy. The Carmichael Elementary School was named for William Carmichael on land donated to the city by Margaret.
Sherbundy Street: Named for Clarence Sherbundy, a drugstore owner, Sierra Vista’s first police chief and an active participant in the effort to incorporate the city.
Steffen Street: Named for Rudolph Steffen, a businessman and lead spokesman for the group trying to incorporate the city who was Sierra Vista’s first mayor.
Keating Street: Named for businessman Paul Keating, a former Arizona Highway Patrolman who served as the city’s third mayor.
Whitton Street: Named for Fred Whitton, co-owner of the “Gate Theater” and original owner of the “Canteen,” the drugstore later owned by Sherbundy, located outside the fort’s main gate.
Wolfe Street: Named for co-owner of the “Gate Theater” and owner of the “Bent Elbow” bar.
DePalma Street: Named for Nick DePalma, restaurant and bar owner in the 1950s.
Petersen Street: Named for William “Bill” Petersen owner of “Bill’s Trading Post,” a forerunner to the “G & M Stronghold Steakhouse” and later the “Daisy Mae’s Steakhouse.”
Lenzner Avenue: Named for Brig. Gen. Emil Lenzner, post commander at the time of Sierra Vista’s incorporation and credited with creating the “Fry Citizens Association” that spearheaded the incorporation effort.
Moorman Avenue: Named for Maj. Gen. Frank Wiloughby Moorman, post commander from August 1958 to January 1960.
Jean Randall Way: Named for Jean Randall, the first woman elected as mayor of Sierra Vista. (Ethel Berger previously was appointed as the first woman mayor).
Cyr Center and Evans Drive: Named for Eddie Cyr and Bob Evans, who owned and operated the Cyr and Evans Ready-Mix plant on the northwest side.
Brockbank Place: Named for Roy E. Brockbank, owner of Brockbank Enterprises, a major builder and contractor in early Sierra Vista who built the El Rancho Village Shopping Center and the El Rancho Shops directly across the street.
Busby Drive and Carroll Avenue: Named for Fred Busby and James Carroll, co-owners of Busby Carroll Builders who built early subdivisions in Sierra Vista.
Fab Avenue: Named for Al Fabricant, owner of Fab’s Department Store on the west end.
(Thanks to David Santor for providing Sierra Vista’s street name history).