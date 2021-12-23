HUACHUCA CITY — As 2022 approaches, the Huachuca City Community Garden is adding more programs to its wellness efforts.
“We’re urging the community to start 2022 out on the right foot by joining us for our ‘Walk Your Way to Wellness’ event on New year’s Day,” said Ann Aust, community garden grant writer. “We’ll be meeting at the Huachuca City Senior Center at 10 a.m. and are offering three different routes, some more challenging than others.”
Those interested in joining the group can register through the Huachuca City Library at 506 N. Gonzales Blvd. or by calling 520-456-1063.
The most challenging of the three options is a 3-mile route where participants will walk to Skyline Drive, down a hill, then back to the Senior Center. The Skyline walk has elevation changes, making it more appropriate for those who want to tackle a robust walk, Aust said.
“We also are offering a walk that heads north on Gonzales Boulevard to Yuma Street in lower Huachuca City, then back,” she added. “That distance is a little under 2 miles.”
The shortest distance is a quarter-mile walk around Leffingwell Park. Huachuca City Community Garden volunteers will be leading the three walks.
The first New Year’s walks are just one of HCCG’s health and wellness efforts.
“One of our goals is to improve the pathway at Veterans Memorial Park, plant trees and add more benches,” Aust said. “We have a pending grant for about $22,500, which was awarded through the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Community Challenge Grant Program. The grant money will be used to create an ecological park plan consisting of a site plan, contour map, rainwater harvesting system, irrigation and infrastructure plan. So, we’ll be using the grant to plan the park improvements that we want to do.”
The benches and new pathway will require a separate grant. Veterans Memorial Park covers four acres and contains the community garden just north of the Huachuca City Public Library.
“It’s a beautiful park location because of the expansive views of the Mustang and Huachuca Mountains and native plants that have developed on the grounds,” Aust said.
The plants will be used to teach children and adults in the community about the benefits of using native plants in landscapes.
A crumbling asphalt loop walkway that needs to be replaced is another priority project HCCG members will be tackling.
“We plan to build a six-foot wide, 1,000-foot concrete pathway, which will be ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) compliant,” Aust said.
The Legacy Foundation recently notified Aust that the HCCG will be receiving a $44,750 grant in response to a “Teaching Wellness in a Community Garden Park” application. The Legacy grant will be awarded on Jan. 19.
HCCG is planning monthly wellness classes at the Senior Center, kicking off a revitalize and restore class at 10 a.m. Jan. 22 in the Senior Center. That class will be followed by a Feb. 19 mindfulness and medication for beginners. Nutrition prescription for chronic disease is being offered on March 19. More classes will be announced. Registration is mandatory, as the classes fill quickly. Call the Huachuca City Library at 520-456-1063 for information and availability.
In the summer months the plan is to teach gardening out your kitchen door, coupled with teaching how to prepare meals with the vegetables.
“These classes are taught by Allison Ozgur, a dietitian and nutritionist who worked with us last fall,” Aust said.
Ozgur recently acquired a certification in lifestyle medicine, has been teaching health and wellness classes in Huachuca City through HCCG, and plans to continue working with the organization as it expands health and wellness efforts.