HUACHUCA CITY— Huachuca City Council approved the town’s $5,098,302 budget for fiscal year 2022 at its June 24 meeting.
The budget includes $3 million in grant funding, which town manager Suzanne Harvey said she expects Huachuca City will be receiving.
“We hope to get these grants and have budgeted for them, but it does create a rather distorted view of our total operating budget,” noted Harvey, who added, “When you take out the ‘hoped for’ grants, the town’s general operating budget is around $2 million.”
That $2 million amount does not include enterprise funds or other funding sources, such as the Road User Fund.
“Over $1 million of our general operating budget goes to public safety, which includes our police and fire departments,” Harvey said.
Like other cities and towns, Huachuca City experienced a revenue loss in fiscal year 2021 due to the pandemic.
“The fiscal year hasn’t closed out yet, but it looks as if we will see a reduction of around $200,000 this year, which accounts for about 10 percent of our total revenue,” she explained. “We were able to offset the revenue loss by about $300,000 through reductions in expenditures.”
As a result, next year’s budget will be about $250,000 less in expenditures and revenue than the previous year. Harvey noted that it’s not clear how long the town’s economic recovery from the pandemic will take.
Huachuca City Mayor Johann Wallace and council members have stressed the need for departments to operate within the fiscal constraints of the budget, which means money will not be transferred from savings to pay for normal operational costs, Harvey said.
However, there is a surplus this year which is being rolled over into next year’s approved budget to fund the following two projects:
Hunt Park — $50,000 will be rolled over to pay for improvements to Hunt Park. Huachuca City has been awarded a $489,000 Community Development Block Grant for a parks improvement project. However, those monies cannot be used to upgrade Hunt Park because of its location in a designated flood zone. Federal law prohibits CDBG funds from being used in areas designated as floodways.
“The town council recognizes the importance of Hunt Park to residents living in lower Huachuca City and is committed to ensuring that the park is included in the upgrade project,” Harvey said. “At an earlier meeting this year, the council approved the $50,000 expenditure for the upgrades.”
Work for the project will not begin until late summer or early fall, which means those funds have rolled over to be used in the next fiscal year.
Enterprise Funds — Next year’s budget includes funding for a five-year plan to replace aging water meters as well as the purchase of badly needed equipment. The budget also includes repayment of a Water Infrastructure Finance Authority loan to close the town’s natural sewer ponds. Also under the enterprise fund, the landfill continues to generate revenue for the town. The 2022 budget reflects higher estimates from the landfill for both revenues and expenditures. Those estimates are based on the landfill’s performance from fiscal year 2021-22.
The town will receive $579,789 in American Rescue Plan Act funding. These funds will be distributed through the state in two equal installments, with the first distribution scheduled for fiscal year 2022 and the second in 2023. The treasury department has established specific guidelines on how those funds are to be used.
“Town staff will identify potential projects based on the parameters set forth by the U.S. Treasury Department and the needs of the town,” Harvey said. “The potential projects will be presented to the town council for approval at a series of work sessions in late summer or early fall.”
Wallace wanted to make it clear that the town's $5 million budget includes the $3 million in grants.
"We want people to understand that we did not budget to spend $5 million," he said. "In reality, or budget is closer to two million, but we're hoping for about three million in grants because of everything we're looking at right now.