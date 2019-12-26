HUACHUCA CITY — Eric Duthie, of Mesa, Arizona, has been tabbed to fill Huachuca City’s town manager seat on an interim basis, following former Town Manager Matthew Williams’ resignation.
Williams, who was the town’s first manager, left after two years in the role for a position with the city of Litchfield Park, outside of Phoenix.
“Eric Duthie was one of two recommendations made by Interim Public Management (IPM), and the council chose Mr. Duthie on Dec. 5 after interviewing both candidates,” Williams said during an interview earlier this month. “Of the two candidates, he was the one both council and I felt would be the best fit for the position, until a full-time manager is hired.”
Born and raised in Douglas, Duthie is very familiar with Cochise County. He is a 1979 Douglas High School graduate and was a Douglas police officer for 12 years.
He comes to Huachuca City with more than 39 years’ experience in municipal management, water and wastewater resources, public safety, emergency management, risk management, crisis management, economic development, and public policy development.
Duthie is a credentialed manager from the International City Managers Association and has served as a town manager for the towns of Taylor and Tusayan, Arizona, as well as police chief, fire chief, community college instructor, and statewide risk manager for the Insurance Pool of 74 Arizona Cities and Towns.
He holds a Bachelor’s degree in public safety administration from Grand Canyon University.
“I left Douglas in 1996 for Hayden, Arizona, where I served as police chief and public safety director for five years,” he said. “I also was the town manager of Tusayan, Arizona, for four years, which is located at the south rim of the Grand Canyon. I plan to be in Huachuca City for about three or four months, until they find a new town manager.”
Duthie, who stepped into his position at Huachuca City on Dec. 17, will work three days a week, from Tuesday through Thursday, while assisting the town and council with what he termed a few “priority projects.”
The biggest priority is to help find a full-time, permanent replacement for Williams, said Duthie, who worked with Williams for three days prior to his departure.
“I’m here to work hard and keep moving the town of Huachuca City forward in a positive direction,” he said. “I am very impressed with the support Matthew (Williams) received from the town council as they made some very difficult decisions. Because of the financial challenges Matthew faced when he started his position here, the town went through drastic changes as the council worked to improve a difficult financial situation.”
Duthie said it’s nostalgic to be back in Cochise County.
“I’ve seen some folks that I haven’t seen in decades, so that’s been fun,” he said. “Three of my seven children were born in the Sierra Vista hospital, which was Sierra Vista Regional Health Center at one time. This area has changed a lot since I’ve lived here.”
Huachuca City will be accepting applications for the town manager position through Feb. 7 and it’s anticipated a new manager will be hired sometime in April.