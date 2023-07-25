Serenity Robertson and her brother, Emmett, listen to Bob Hollister of Cochise County Emergency Management Services as he explains the role of the county's mobile communications unit during a past National Night Out in Huachuca City.
Families are invited to the Huachuca City town complex Friday evening for National Night Out and a back to school fair.
Organized by the Huachuca City Police Department in conjunction with the town's public library, the two events help kick off the start of Tombstone Unified School District's new school year on Wednesday.
“The police department is hosting National Night Out and Huachuca City Library Director Stephanie Fulton organizes the back to school fair,” said Huachuca City Police Chief Jim Thies. “It’s a great collaborative effort that we work on to help start the first day of school for the Tombstone District. We hold these two events every year on the Friday before the first day of school.
“National Night Out is an annual event where communities across the country connect with law enforcement."
While the event will be celebrated throughout the U.S. on Tuesday, the town of Huachuca City is holding its National Night Out on Friday to avoid competing with the event in Sierra Vista.
Multiple law enforcement agencies from other communities are invited to participate in the town’s event, which dovetails with a back to school fair at the Huachuca City Public Library.
National Night Out introduces communities to the roles of law enforcement, public safety, fire and medical services, and other first responders in a positive, engaging environment.
“There will be displays, demonstrations and hands-on activities for kids of all ages,” Thies said.
In past years, Huachuca City’s event drew participation from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the Sierra Vista Police Department, Douglas Police Department, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, U.S. Border Patrol, Fry and Whetstone Fire districts, canine units and other agencies.
Children are invited to sit inside police cars, climb inside a fire truck and learn about preventing forest fires from Smokey Bear.
Parents of children enrolled in Huachuca City School who have signed up for free backpacks and school supplies can pick those items up at the Huachuca City Library as part of the town's Back to School Fair, which dovetails with National Night Out.
“We appreciate the community’s involvement and believe that joint events such as this go a long way in building positive relationships,” Thies said. “We urge families to come out, meet school staff and law enforcement and have fun.”
