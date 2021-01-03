A look at Huachuca City happenings in 2020:
Harvey selected as town manager
Suzanne Harvey was sworn in as Huachuca City Town Manager on Nov. 19, replacing Philip Cushman, who resigned after three months in that position.
Harvey has been a Huachuca City employee for six years, where she started out in the Huachuca City Public Library.
As one of three qualified prospects for the town manager position, Harvey was selected at the Nov. 5 council meeting because of her passion and enthusiasm for the town’s future. Her two-year contract was approved by the mayor and council on Nov. 19, the night she was sworn-in.
Preemption signals in Huachuca City
On Dec. 3, construction of emergency vehicle preemption signals in Huachuca City at School Drive and State Route 90 was completed, designed to help enhance the safety of emergency responders and motorists.
Installed in the vicinity of Huachuca City Town Hall, the preemption signals alert the traveling public when police and fire responders need to emerge onto SR90. The signals were made possible through a partnership between the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization, Arizona Department of Transportation, town of Huachuca City and Whetstone Fire District.
Community Development Block Grant
Parks in Huachuca City will be undergoing major improvements, with a number of projects expected to start early this year. Thanks to a $480,000 Community Development Block Grant, with funds from the Arizona Department of Housing Regional Account, six parks will be benefiting from the grant.
CDBG funds are used to help low-to-medium income persons and areas, alleviate slum and blight or take care of urgent needs that have been identified in a community. In late 2019, Huachuca City began the process of selecting a potential project for the CDBG funds by reaching out to the community for input. The community’s overwhelming response was to use the funds to improve local parks.
Huachuca City Community Garden
Construction for the Huachuca City Community Garden, an all-volunteer project that has transformed an empty piece of property north of the town’s public library, started in March 2020.
Made possible through a $50,000 Legacy Foundation Innovative Grant, the garden’s 11 raised beds were completed in April by Grasshopper Landscaping and volunteers started planting in May. By August, the garden started producing around 300 pounds of vegetables every week, which were harvested and distributed in different locations to people in need.
Volunteers give Dusk till Dawn new look
A building owned by the town of Huachuca City — a former cabaret dubbed Dusk till Dawn — got a new look in September.
Located in lower Huachuca City, the building was transformed from what locals refer to as “grotesque dark red color” to much more appealing desert tones, thanks to paint donations and supplies from Jim Goad, owner of Huachuca City-based business Mr. Shed.
In addition to volunteers who gathered to help with the project, Goad organized the effort, purchased the paint and supplies and paid his employees to help with the work.
The town of Huachuca City purchased Dusk till Dawn in 2019 as a resolution to a lawsuit, and now council members and town officials hope to sell or lease the property.
New Dollar General in Whetstone
A new Dollar General store at 2295 N. State Route 90 in Whetstone opened its doors in December.
Built by Lechner Construction Inc. of Tucson, the 9,100-square-foot building is on a 1.7-acre parcel located at the southwest corner of Sunset Road and SR 90.