HUACHUCA CITY — Thanks to a joint effort by community volunteers and Huachuca City officials are working, the town’s senior center reopened Wednesday.
After a seven-month hiatus, the center opened its doors for the first time Wednesday with a handful of seniors enjoying snacks, swapping stories and talking about future projects and activities the center plans to offer the community.
“We’re starting out by opening two days a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays, with plans of adding a third day,” said Leslie Saunders who, with her husband Cal, is one of the volunteers helping to bring projects, programs and camaraderie back to the facility. “We’re asking the community for input regarding which day works best for them, as well as what activities they would like to have here.”
Suzanne Harvey, director of library services for the Huachuca City Public Library, is spearheading a number of educational and hands-on activities for seniors and families.
“Suzanne always does a phenomenal job of finding and introducing new programs to the community,” Saunders said. “We’re also looking for people who are willing to donate their time, ideas and expertise to teach classes and help with activities.”
Huachuca City town Councilwoman Cindy Butterworth attended Wednesday’s reopening and praised the volunteers for reaching out to the community for input.
“This is a community center, so it’s important that we get community involvement,” she said.
While still a work in progress, Butterworth said future plans are to start serving lunches once again, a service that was discontinued earlier this year. At one time, home-cooked lunches were offered on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through an organization called Huachuca City Senior Center Management, LLC for a $3 donation.
Established by former town council member David Perry and current council member Walter Welsch, the two were instrumental in providing seniors with home-cooked lunches for nine years. They formed the LLC in 2013 at the town’s request, but discontinued the lunch program after being presented with an agreement proposal from the town of Huachuca City. Citing the agreement as “unreasonable,” the two stopped the congregant lunch program on Jan. 31 of this year.
“When the LLC voluntarily withdrew from providing services, the senior center closed,” Butterworth said. “During the closure, the town took the opportunity to make repairs to the building and now the senior center has reopened as a town department.”
While lunches are not being offered at this time, seniors are provided with healthy snacks, coffee, tea and water. There are plans to use the center as a commodities distribution site, to include a Commodity Senior Food Program for qualified seniors who fall within certain federal guidelines.
Wanting to reach seniors in need, Sierra Vista Salvation Army Captain Carlos Souza is actively exploring food distribution options with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Souza also has reached out to Huachuca City officials with hopes of including the town in the Salvation Army’s food distribution efforts.
“The senior center is an ideal location for food distribution in Huachuca City,” Souza said. “I think we will be able to reach a lot of people who will benefit from the commodities program."
Kim Jackson, a Whetstone resident who serves as a Medicare counselor and a SouthEastern Arizona Governments Organization (SEAGO) representative for Huachuca City and Whetstone, was available Wednesday with informational brochures and to help seniors with questions.
As an additional convenience for Huachuca City residents, Chiricahua Community Health Centers parks its mobile unit in the senior center parking lot on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, providing Huachuca City with access to basic healthcare.
“We timed the center to be open Wednesdays from 8:30 to 2:30 so it would be open when the Chiricahua van arrives,” Saunders said. “That way, if people need a place to relax while they wait to be seen, they can come into the center.”
Senior center hours on Fridays are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“When we talked about reopening the center, the idea was to start out as a place for conversation, classes and information,” Saunders said. “Along with classes and activities, we hope to hold community potlucks and holiday celebrations."
“Cal and I will open and close each Wednesday. We welcome other volunteers to work with us,” said Saunders, who also noted that the center will be holding a “reopening” celebration, with the date to be announced.